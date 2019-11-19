US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens at record high as trade optimism persists
Wall Street's main stock indexes opened at record highs on Tuesday on continued optimism that the United States and China would put an end to their damaging trade war, despite a slide in retail stocks after dour forecasts from Home Depot and Kohl's.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43.54 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 28,079.76.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.42 points, or 0.17%, at 3,127.45. The Nasdaq Composite gained 28.08 points, or 0.33%, to 8,578.02 at the opening bell.
