International Development News
Development News Edition

Karna govt asked to stop all BTC activities from December 2

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 21:03 IST
Karna govt asked to stop all BTC activities from December 2

The Public Accounts Committee of the Karnataka Legislature on Tuesday directed the state government to stop all activities at the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) from December 2, and to collect dues that it owes. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) headed by senior Congress legislator H K Patil that met on Tuesday discussed the BTC and its eviction, with respect to the CAG report in this regard.

The committee has unanimously decided that the government should take steps to collect dues that the race course owes to it before December 1, and that all activities there must be stopped from December 2, a statement from Patils office said. It said the decisions of the PAC have been conveyed to Additional Chief Secretary to the government.

The PAC said it is estimated that the BTC owes Rs 32.86 crore to the government, which is 2 per cent of its turnover, in the form of annual rent, between 2010-11 and 2017-18. It said also without remitting the prescribed amount since 1989-98, BTC has been giving just Rs 5 lakh annually, causing huge losses to the exchequer according to CAG and PAC reports that have raised serious objections." Despite its land lease period having expired in 2009, BTC continuing to function there despite successive governments deciding to take over the land, has been taken note of by the PAC at the meeting, the statement said.

Also when the matter went to court, the High Court in a 2010 ruling in favour of the government gave the land to it. Subsequently officials, citing that the matter was now pending before the Supreme Court as an excuse, have been delaying any action, and this has been viewed seriously by the PAC, it said.

It has been decided to direct the government to take necessary legal steps within one month with regard to the SC case, the statement added. The PAC has also asked the government to submit a detailed action taken report by December end..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's Gordhan says govt committed to saving SAA but not with money

South Africas public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Tuesday that the government was committed to saving South African Airways, but there was no more money available from state coffers, according to a statement from his departme...

Police surround last holdouts at Hong Kong campus protest

A small band of anti-government protesters, their numbers diminished by surrenders and failed escape attempts, remained holed up at a Hong Kong university early Wednesday as they braced for the endgame in a police siege of the campus. Polic...

U.N. rights office warns over 'trumped-up' arrests in Nicaragua

The U.N. human rights office on Tuesday criticized the arrest of 16 anti-government protesters in Nicaragua accused of arms trafficking, saying that the charges appeared to have been trumped-up. On Monday, Nicaraguan authorities said the 16...

Russia condemns U.S. decision to end sanctions waiver on Iran's Fordow

Russia strongly condemns the U.S. decision to drop a sanctions waiver related to Irans Fordow nuclear facility and believes the decision violates U.S. international commitments, Russias foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.Moscow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019