International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt mulling to provide forex loan at cheaper rate to exporters: Goyal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 16:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 16:39 IST
Govt mulling to provide forex loan at cheaper rate to exporters: Goyal
Image Credit: Flickr

The government is considering a proposal to provide foreign exchange loan at a cheaper interest rate to exporters, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal informed Parliament on Wednesday. "The proposal is presently under consideration," he said in a reply to a question whether the government proposes to provide foreign exchange loans at a cheaper rate of interest to the exporters.

He said the government is considering a proposal to provide higher insurance coverage to the banks on their export-credit-disbursement. It is expected that it will enable banks to revise their lending rate for export credit and to provide foreign exchange loans at a cheaper rate of interest, the minister added.

Replying to a separate question, he said the current trade standoff between the US and China and the slowdown in the international market is likely to have its impact on the imports and exports of countries, including India, and may bring about a shift in the bilateral trading patterns.

"The retaliatory tariffs between US and China have provided a limited window of opportunity for enhancing India's exports to China and the US, particularly in products in which India is also competitive," Goyal said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. He said that India's exports to both the US and China have increased in 2018-19 as compared to 2017-18.

"While the exact degree to which this increase can be attributed to the impact of US-China trade standoff is not clearly discernible at this point, the increase can be partly attributed to the fact that certain Indian products have gained in the US market due to higher duties on competing for Chinese products and vice-versa for the Chinese market," he said.

Goyal said the government has sensitized all the trade promotion bodies to work towards enhancing exports by capitalizing on this opportunity arising from the ongoing tariff standoff between the US and China. "The extent to which India can capitalize on the opportunity depends upon a number of factors including, the cost competitiveness of its products as compared to a similar product of other competing countries in the Chinese and US market, and any other factors like the generation of adequate exportable surpluses, market access, etc," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

BMW upgrades entire petrol model range in India to conform to BS VI emission norms

German luxury carmaker BMW on Wednesday said it has upgraded its entire petrol vehicle range in India to conform to BS VI emission regulations. The automaker said it is now working to upgrade its diesel range to conform to stricter emission...

FOREX-Dollar gains as trade tensions fuel demand; Fed minutes due

The dollar edged higher on Wednesday as worsening U.S.-China relations fuelled demand for the greenback before the release of minutes from the Federal Reserves October policy meeting where it raised interest rates for the third time this ye...

BMW India Offers BS-VI Variants Across the Entire Product Portfolio

BMW Group Plant Chennai starts local production of BS-VI diesel vehicles ahead of the timelineGurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India First in the segment to offer BS-VI petrol variants across all models. Prices to increase by up to 6...

WhatsApp replies to IT ministry, expresses regret over 'security breach'

According to sources, after being issued a notice on snoop-gate, Facebook-owned WhatsApp submits a reply to Information and Technology ministry expresses regret over security breach.Government sources said that WhatsApp has written express...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019