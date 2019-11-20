Alibaba confirms huge Hong Kong IPO totalling up to USD 13 bn
Chinese online retail titan Alibaba confirmed on Wednesday that it could raise almost USD 13 billion in Hong Kong's biggest IPO for nearly a decade after pricing its shares for the mega sale.
The company announced in a statement the pricing of 500 million shares at HK$176, with an option to add another 75 million shares.
