International Development News
Development News Edition

JKB Infra ties up with Frech firm for redevelopment of railway stations in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 16:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 16:48 IST
JKB Infra ties up with Frech firm for redevelopment of railway stations in India

JKB Infrastructure on Wednesday said it has tied up with French company SNCF for the redevelopment of railway stations in India. It is a landmark project to redevelop, reconstruct and renovate India's major railway stations to surpass world-class standards and focuses on key stations to positively impact 100 cities and 16 million passengers per day, the infrastructure company said.

"JKB Infrastructure, a venture of Bhagchandka Group, has joined hands with SNCF, France's state-owned national railway company for railway projects to provide world class facilities and experience to Indian railways network... It is an initiative that JKB Infrastructure, an upcoming infrastructure company, is deeply focused on and has partnered with SNCF, one of the leading global railway operators with a track record of many domain firsts including a record for the fastest train," it said in a statement. The company said that aligning with Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi's vision, JKB Infrastructure sees immense value in this modernisation drive for all stakeholders right from passengers, private investors and the railways.

Anirudh Jaikishan Bhagchandka, Director, JKB Infrastructure, said: "Indian railways is an institution that is connected to almost every Indian. It moves 23 million passengers and 3 million tonnes of freight on a daily basis rightly earning the tag of growth engine of the economy. We at JKB Infrastructure are aiming to create a paradigm-shifting sustainable public infrastructure that is critical in long-term economic development of India." The statement said SNCF Hubs & Connexion, the International Station Operation Division of SNCF and this project's key enabler, is known worldwide for their expertise on design, development and operations of multi-modal transit hubs.

Fabrice Morenon, Managing Director at SNCF Hubs & Connexion, said, "Our team is a mix of engineers, architects, traffic flow, financial and economic experts from across the world. We are sure their expertise ...can create seamless opportunities across India for various stakeholders." With their integrated station management systems, SNCF Hubs & Connexion has been able to create unique successful models that enhance customer experience along with new revenue streams while lowering maintenance costs, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab investors prefer to invest in equity: Karvy wealth

Individual investors in Punjab have placed their trust in equity the most, Karvy Private Wealth said on Wednesday. Individual investors in Punjab have opted for a higher allocation to equity products in their mutual fund portfolio at 68.11 ...

Iran says any figures on protest casualties "speculative" - official's tweet

Iran said on Wednesday that any figures on casualties during the countrys bloody protests over petrol price hikes were speculative, not reliable unless confirmed by Tehran, the countrys U.N. mission spokesman Alireza Miryousefi tweeted.The ...

Gadkari directs NHAI to ensure best technology for success of FASTag project

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday directed NHAI to ensure deployment of best technology for success of FASTag project. The directions were issued in course of review of the project by Road Transport, Highways and MSME Minister Gadka...

Assam govt urges Centre to reject NRC the day Shah announces

On the day Union Home minister Amit Shah announced a country-wide NRC, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government has requested the Centre to reject the final updated National Register of Citizens in the state. Ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019