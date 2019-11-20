International Development News
Development News Edition

Telcos have to pay Rs 1.47 lakh cr in past dues; no proposal to waive off interest, penalty: Prasad

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 17:10 IST
Telcos have to pay Rs 1.47 lakh cr in past dues; no proposal to waive off interest, penalty: Prasad
Image Credit: IANS

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecom companies owe the government as much as Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past statutory dues, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Parliament on Wednesday adding that there is no proposal at present to waive interest and penalties on such dues. In replies to separate questions in the Lok Sabha, Prasad said telecom companies owe the government Rs 92,642 crore in unpaid license fee and another Rs 55,054 crore in outstanding spectrum usage charges.

These liabilities arose after the Supreme Court last month held that non-telecom revenues have to be considered for calculating statutory dues. To a question on the penalty imposed on telecom companies, Prasad said the outstanding SUC (spectrum usage charges) dues of various telecom service providers as on October 31, 2019, added to Rs 55,054 crore.

"This amount is subject to be revised once the AGR (adjusted gross revenue) figures are finalized and assessments are done accordingly," the minister said. The government has directed the licensees to make the payments by the order of the Supreme Court dated October 24, 2019, and submit required documents within the stipulated timeframe.

In another written reply, the minister said the provisional outstanding of the telecom service providers on account of license fee stood at a cumulative Rs 92,642 crore as on July 2019 and added that the amounts are provisional and subject to revision in light of the Supreme Court ruling on AGR matter on October 24, 2019. A Committee of Secretaries chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has held meetings regarding the issues related to the telecom sector, the minister said.

In the case of Bharti Airtel, the liabilities added up to nearly Rs 35,586 crore, of which Rs 21,682 crore is license fee and another Rs 13,904.01 crore is the SUC dues (not including the dues of Telenor and Tata Teleservices). In the case of Vodafone Idea, this number stands at a cumulative Rs 53,038 crore, including Rs 24,729 crore of SUC dues and Rs 28,309 crore in the license fee.

The government is currently not considering any proposal on waiver of penalties and interest on outstanding license fees based on adjusted gross revenue (AGR), or on extending the timelines for telecom companies to pay up their statutory dues. "No such proposal is under consideration of the government as on date," Prasad said while responding to specific questions on whether the government proposes to provide a waiver for penalties and interest on the non-payment of license fee on AGRs by telecom operators and also on whether it is considering extending the time limit for the payment of license fee, penalty, interest, and other dues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Aston Martin gets in touch with its feminine side for first SUV

James Bonds carmaker of choice Aston Martin took the first step into the lucrative SUV market on Wednesday with an eye on winning female customers, hoping it can dig itself out of a financial black hole. Whilst around 10 of the buyers of it...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to pay states lawyers, urged to help victimsOxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP got court approval on Tuesday to reimburse millions of dollars in legal fees fo...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. High-tech Japan uses AI in song to welcome popeFew aspects of life escape the touch of high tech in cutting-edge Japan, including an official song written to welcome Pope Francis when h...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. France pays last respects to cycling hero PoulidorMourners at the funeral of Raymond Poulidor on Tuesday paid tribute to a French cyclist who never achieved his goal of winning the Tour ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019