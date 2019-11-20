BMW upgrades entire petrol model range in India to conform to BS VI emission norms

German luxury carmaker BMW on Wednesday said it has upgraded its entire petrol vehicle range in India to conform to BS VI emission regulations. The automaker said it is now working to upgrade its diesel range to conform to stricter emission norms which kick in the country from April, 1 next year.

The petrol portfolio is already BS VI compliant while, the diesel portfolio will be converted ahead of stipulated timelines, BMW India said in a statement. The company's Chennai-based plant has started local production of BS VI diesel variants of the 5 Series and 6 Series Gran Turismo and is also gearing up to roll out new X1, it added.

"The complete petrol portfolio is already BS VI compliant while the diesel portfolio will be converted ahead of stipulated timelines. BMW Group Plant Chennai has started local production of BS VI diesel variants of the BMW 5 and the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo," BMW India said in a statement. The production of BS VI version of the BMW X1 will also begin soon, it added.

"Early start of BS VI production is a strategic call we are taking to meet the unprecedented demand for our new products," BMW Group India President and Chief Executive Officer Rudratej Singh said. Beginning next year, the company will increase prices of BS VI models by up to 6 per cent, he added.

