President to hold meeting with Black Business Council on 21 Nov

Members of the media are invited for the opening remarks of the Black Business Council engagement and a doorstop opportunity with the Council at the conclusion of the meeting. 

Opportunities for further compounded growth can be leveraged from the Competition Amendment Bill signed earlier this year to address the inequality and to transform the economy. Image Credit: ANI

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 21 November 2019, meet with the Black Business Council at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

As part of working for inclusive and sustainable economic growth with job creation as the most pressing objective, President Ramaphosa has consistently called for greater sustained collaboration between government and civil society, which includes the business sector, to reduce inequality and poverty.

The Black Business Council, a leading organization representing black professionals and business associations and chambers, has since the dawn of democracy partnered with the government to accelerate the participation of black business in the mainstream economy.

This collaboration gave rise to the enactment of seminal legislation such as the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act that has enabled the growth of the black middle class, boosted employment equity and enabled black people and women to become owners and managers of businesses.

Opportunities for further compounded growth can be leveraged from the Competition Amendment Bill signed earlier this year to address the inequality and to transform the economy.

The meeting with the Black Business Council will discuss, among other issues, policy implementation and monitoring; the Black Business Council's contribution to improving the capacity of the state; industrialisation and; infrastructure development; progress in digital migration to enable the release and usability of spectrum, and the expansion of the economy and job creation.

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)

