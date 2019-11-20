International Development News
Development News Edition

KfW to lend Rs 1735 Cr to AP for zero budget natural farming

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 21:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 21:01 IST
KfW to lend Rs 1735 Cr to AP for zero budget natural farming

German development bank KfW has consented to lend Rs 1735 crore to the Andhra Pradesh government for expanding Zero-Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) in the State. The state government has drawn up a plan to take up ZBNF in 1725 villages, involving seven lakh farmers, and submitted a project for Rs 2479 crore to the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) for external financial assistance.

The DEA approved the proposal in April and forwarded it to KfW for a Rs 1735 crore loan. The state government will spend the balance Rs 744 crore.

KfW officials Christoph Kessler and Sangeeta Agarwal met AP Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney here on Wednesday and discussed the project, an official release said. The state government will soon sign a tripartite agreement with KfW and DEA for the loan, following which the German bank will release the first tranche of Rs 694 crore, according to the release.

Under the project, the state government would train 25,000 master farmers who would act as community resource persons for ZBNF. Also, 69,000 farmers would be formed into self-help groups to oversee the implementation of eco-farming practices.

PTI DBV BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Strike pushes South African Airways to brink of collapse

South African Airways SAA has nearly no cash left and may miss salary payments this month, a board member said on Wednesday, as a crippling six-day strike has pushed the state-owned airline to the brink of financial collapse.The standoff be...

RPT-Spain set for tourism record as U.S. visitors counter Brexit blues

Spain is on track for a record year of tourist arrivals, the seventh straight year of new highs, with U.S. and Asian visitors countering the disruption of Brexit and collapse of tour operator Thomas Cook, the industry minister said on Wedne...

FACTBOX-'The knowledge of this scheme was far and wide': Quotes from Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee held its fourth day of public hearings on Wednesday in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine. Quotations from U.S. Ambassador to the European ...

Saudi Arabia rejects U.S. position on Israeli settlements -SPA

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it completely rejected Washingtons statement on Israeli settlements in the West Bank, state news agency SPA reported.U.S. President Donald Trumps administration on Monday abandoned the position held by the Uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019