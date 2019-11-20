Natural farm produce to be available in Mandi, Una soon: HP Min

Residents of Mandi and Una may soon get natural farm produce as Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Department is planning to open such sale outlets there, agriculture minister Ram Lal Markanda said here on Wednesday. The plan to open more such outlets has been proposed after the success of pilot project at Secretariat here, he added.

Presently, the sale outlet in HP Secretariat is functioning twice a week and this frequency will be increased in future, depending on the demand by consumers, he added. The minister said weekly markets of natural farming produces are already functioning in Chamba district and Auhar in Bilaspur district.

