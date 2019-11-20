International Development News
Development News Edition

CCEA approves amendments to 'Toll Operate Transfer' model for national highways

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 22:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 22:57 IST
CCEA approves amendments to 'Toll Operate Transfer' model for national highways

The government on Wednesday approved amendments proposed to the Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) model for national highways. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has given its approval to the amendments proposed in the TOT model by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Public-funded national highway (NH) projects that are operational and have toll revenue generation history of one year after the commercial operations date (COD) will be monetised through the TOT model, she said after the CCEA meeting. The monetisation will be subject to approval of the competent authority in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways/NHAI on a case to case basis, she added.

The corpus generated from proceeds of such project monetisation will be used by the government to meet its fund requirements regarding future development and O&M (operations and maintenance) of highways in the country. The model would facilitate efficient toll realisation through private sector.

Around 75 operational NH projects have been identified for potential monetisation using the TOT model, and bundled into 10 separate bids to attract economics of scale for the private sector. This approval would ensure a wider set of assets for monetisation and providing a more attractive model for the investors.

Further, the fund generated from such monetisation will be utilised for development/O&M of highways in the country, which would benefit highway users throughout the country. The approved TOT model authorised NHAI to monetise public funded NH projects, such as EPC/BOT (Annuity) projects, which are operational and have a proven toll collection history of at least two years.

The approved TOT model provides for a fixed 30-year concession period, she said. NHAI has already monetised one bundle of projects under TOT Model, generating a revenue of Rs 9,681.50 crore for the government.

However, the second bundle saw deviation in the market valuation of assets from NHAI's valuation. NHAI has conducted several rounds of discussions with the private sector to reduce uncertainty in the model.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

Salesforce Service Cloud to integrate Amazon Connect to enhance customer service

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Third Israeli election looms as Netanyahu challenger fails to form gov't

Israel moved closer towards holding its third election in less than a year on Wednesday, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus main challenger failed to form a government.Benny Gantzs announcement that he would not meet a midnight deadli...

UPDATE 1-Queen Elizabeth presents naturalist Attenborough with award for ocean pollution fight

Queen Elizabeth presented broadcaster David Attenborough with an award on Wednesday for his hit BBC nature series Blue Planet II, which raised public awareness around the world of the danger of plastic pollution in oceans. Attenborough, who...

UPDATE 2-UK's Johnson raises prospect of multi-billion pound payroll tax cut

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he planned a multi-billion-pound tax cut if he wins an election on Dec. 12, by raising the amount of earnings exempt from social security payments. The two main political parties are sh...

Will provide Maharashtra a stable government: Chavan after Cong-NCP meet

The Congress-NCP alliance on Wednesday gave its most categorical indication about joining hands with arch rival Shiv Sena, with former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan expressing confidence of forming a stable government soon in the state a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019