International Development News
Development News Edition

4 Indian-origin lawmakers inducted in Canadian PM Trudeau's new Cabinet

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 15:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 15:29 IST
4 Indian-origin lawmakers inducted in Canadian PM Trudeau's new Cabinet
Image Credit: Flickr

For the first time, a Hindu woman lawmaker has been inducted into a Canadian Cabinet as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled his "strong and skilled" team of 37 ministers which also includes three Sikh MPs. Trudeau unveiled his Cabinet with the induction of seven new faces, including Anita Anand, a former law professor at the University of Toronto.

The three other Indian-origin MPs, all Sikhs, inducted into the Cabinet are Navdeep Bains (42), Bardish Chagger (39) and Harjit Sajjan (49). The Liberal's minority government headed by 47-year-old Trudeau was sworn in on Wednesday at the Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

Anand, who is in her early 50s represents Oakville in Ontario, is among the two newly-elected ministers. She was elected to the 338-seat House of Commons for the first time in the October federal elections. She takes over the public services and procurement portfolios, which oversees billions of dollars in public spending, including the purchase of military hardware, the Toronto Star reported.

She will also assume responsibility for Phoenix, the computerized pay system that has disrupted compensation for thousands of federal civil servants, it said. Sajjan, a former Vancouver police detective and a lieutenant-colonel in the Forces, remains the minister of national defense, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Bains was named as the minister of innovation, science and industry. He represents Mississauga—Malton district in Ontario and retains the innovation and science files but his ministry has been restructured to include industry, the report said. Meanwhile, Chagger, who served as the government House leader in the last Parliament, will now not only take on diversity and inclusion, but also Trudeau's responsibility for the youth, it said.

However, Amarjeet Sohi who was part of the 2015 Cabinet is not returning this time after his defeat in the election. "The new strong and skilled team. There's lots of work ahead, and we're ready to keep moving Canada forward," Trudeau tweeted.

"I'm very excited today to be able to get down to work the way Canadians asked us to in this last election. To pull together the country, focus on issues of economic growth for the middle class, to fight climate change, and to keep Canadians and their communities safe. That is our focus, and this is the team to do that," Trudeau was quoted as saying by the CTV news. In the Canadian general election held in October, the Liberal Party bagged 157 seats, the opposition Conservative 121, Bloc Quebecois 32, Indian-origin Canadian Jagmeet Singh-led New Democratic Party (NDP) 24, Green Party 3 and one Independent.

To reach the majority of 170 in the 338-seat House of Commons, the Liberals are short of 13 members. This means that meaning in order to pass votes and advance their agenda, the Liberals must gain the support of the opposition MPs, the CTV reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Shah accuses Congress of stalling Ayodhya judgement, keeping

Raking up the Ayodhya issue, BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday accused the Congress of stalling the case in the Supreme Court. He also alleged that the Congress party kept the Kashmir problem hanging fire for 70 years in its greed to prot...

UPDATE 1-UK stocks hammered as trade hopes dwindle; Royal Mail sinks

UK shares were battered on Thursday as a political standoff between the United States and China cast severe doubt over prospects of a trade deal, while mid-cap Royal Mail slumped after its turnaround plan fell behind schedule.The main index...

South African Airways suspends flights to Hong Kong to curb losses

Strike-hit South African Airways SAA said on Thursday it would suspend all flights between Johannesburg and Hong Kong from Nov. 23 up to and including Dec. 14 to curb significant financial losses on the route.SAA, which is running out of ca...

South Africa union files court case to force SAA rescue

A South African union filed a case on Thursday asking a court to subject the distressed state-owned airline SAA to the business rescue, with the aim of restoring it to profitability.Solidarity, which mostly represents white, Afrikaans-speak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019