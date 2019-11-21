International Development News
DBS Bank aims at 100 touchpoints in 25 cities in India in 1

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  Updated: 21-11-2019 16:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 16:03 IST
DBS Bank aims at 100 touchpoints in 25 cities in India in 1
Image Credit: Wikimedia

DBS Bank aims at 100 touchpoints in 25 cities in India in 1 year Hyderabad, Nov 21 (PTI): DBS Bank has plans to increase its customer touchpoints a combination of branches and kiosks across 25 cities in the next 6 to 12 months, from the existing 70, a senior official of the Singapore-based lender said on Thursday. "Our commitment to India is increasing day by day. Our intention is to set up 100 touchpoints across 25 cities across India. For us, Touchpoints are our branches or experience centers. As of now we are looking at 6 to 12 months depending on the location," Priyashis Das, Head - Branch Banking and Wealth Management, Consumer Banking - DBSBank India Limited said at a press conference.

A senior official of the bank said currently DBS has 70 touchpoints in the country. DBS Group has been present in Hyderabad since 2016 when it had established technology hub DBS Asia Hub 2, the group's largest technology and operations hub outside of Singapore.

The hub employs over 1,900 software engineers and developers. It has played a pivotal role in developing one of the largest banking application programming interface (API) platforms in the world with more than 350 APIs, a press release from DBS said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

