India, Finland reiterate Joint Commission role as forum to boost economic ties

The 19th Session of the India-Finland Joint Commission was held in New Delhi on 20th – 21st November 2019. The Technical Session was held on 20th November 2019 and the Joint Commission Session on 21st November 2019. The Joint Commission Session was co-chaired by Ms. Nidhi Mani Tripathi, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Government of India, from the Indian side, and by Ms. Piritta Asunmaa, Director General, Department for the Americas and Asia, Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, from the Finnish side.

The Agenda for the Joint Commission Session was WTO issues, India – EU BTIA, bilateral trade and investment relations, trade barrier issues and measures to promote trade, cooperation in the sectors of power, petroleum and gas, new and renewable energy, environment, cleantech, science, technology and innovations, education and skill development, and labour mobility, digitalization including ICT, transportation, cooperation in the textiles sector, cultural cooperation and tourism cooperation.

Both sides reiterated the useful role of the Joint Commission as a forum for strengthening economic relations between India and Finland. The deliberations of the Joint Commission reaffirmed the partnership between the two countries. Both sides also reaffirmed their will to continue their cooperation, in order to further expand the common ground that will reinforce the existing partnerships and create space for future opportunities.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of India - Finland's diplomatic relations. Both India and Finland cooperate on a wide array of issues and as a member of the EU, Finland regards India as a strategic partner for balanced and comprehensive trade relations.

Bilateral trade between India and Finland totaled USD 1.247 billion in 2014-15 and USD 1.284 billion in 2016-17. In 2016 Finnish companies have invested USD 419 million between April 2000 to July 2017. Approximately 100 Finnish companies have operations in India and about 30 Indian companies mainly in the software and consultancy sector are active in Finland.

The Indian delegation was led by Ms. Nidhi Mani Tripathi, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The delegation comprised of senior officials from Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Ministries of New and Renewable Energy, Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and IT, Road Transport and Highways, Civil Aviation, Textiles, Culture, Tourism, and Power. Representatives of various departments of the Government of India were also part of the delegation. Science and Technology, Biotechnology, Higher Education and Telecommunications.

The Finnish side was led by Ms. Piritta Asunmaa, Director General / Department for the Americas and Asia, Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, Head of Delegation and Finland co-chair. The Finnish delegation comprised of representatives of Ministries for Foreign Affairs, Economy and Employment, and Education and Culture, officials from the embassy of Finland in New Delhi along with representatives of Finland Chamber of Commerce and Confederation of Industries.

The Finnish side invited India for the 20th session of the Joint Commission in Helsinki in 2021.

(With Inputs from PIB)