Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Fuji Silvertech, Japan's leading precast concrete manufacturing company, will commence the work of setting up its plant in Auric-Shendra node of Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) in Maharashtra next week, a senior state government official said on Thursday. The official said Fuji Silvertech has finalized its investment of Rs 200 crore to set up its unit to produce precast concrete products in the Auric-Shendra node of DMIC.

"Fuji Silvertech has finalized its investment of Rs 200 crore in Auric-Shendra node of the DMIC and will provide employment to more than 200 people. A special purpose vehicle- Aurangabad Industrial Township Limited (AITL)- formed to set up this industrial city, has allotted 15 acres of land to the company," AITL Joint Managing Director Gajanan Patil said. Soil testing and other formalities of the allotted plot have been initiated by the company, Patil told PTI.

"A Japanese delegation will visit the place and work will start on November 26 in their presence," he added. Patil said a new allotment process for 11 industrial plots as well as one commercial and residential plot each has been launched.

"The application process will be online and the base rate for the industrial and residential plots will be Rs 3,200 rupees, while it is Rs 4,800 for a commercial plot," Patil said.

