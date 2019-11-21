International Development News
OYO appoints Betsy Atkins as independent director

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 21-11-2019 16:37 IST
  Created: 21-11-2019 16:35 IST
Hospitality firm OYO on Thursday announced the appointment of Betsy Atkins, CEO, and founder of investment firm Baja Corporation, as an independent director on its board.

As an independent member of the board, Betsy will play a supervisory role and provide guidance to the founder and the management on key business decisions, OYO Hotels & Homes said in a statement.

She is currently the chairperson of the board at GlobalLogic and serves as a board member at Wynn Resorts, SL Green Realty and Volvo, it added. "We are delighted to welcome Betsy to OYO's board of directors.

Betsy brings tremendous operating and governance experience that will help us continue delivering on our mission to help the billions of middle-income people around the world gain access to quality accommodations at different price points," OYO Hotels & Homes Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

