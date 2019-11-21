International Development News
Development News Edition

Cabinet reflects on positive outcomes of investment conferences

“R363 billion worth of investment commitments were announced at South Africa’s second SAIC and about US$40 billion worth of investment commitments were announced at the AIF,” he said.

Cabinet reflects on positive outcomes of investment conferences
Mthembu said the paper and pulp giant Sappi and brewing giant Heineken were amongst several other companies to pledge billions of rands. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu says the recent investment conferences signal a strong vote of confidence in the South African economy.

Addressing reporters at a Post Cabinet briefing on Thursday in Pretoria, the Minister said Cabinet has reflected on the positive outcomes of the South African Investment Conference (SAIC) and the Africa Investment Forum (AIF) held from 5 to 7 November and from 11 to 13 November, respectively.

"R363 billion worth of investment commitments were announced at South Africa's second SAIC and about US$40 billion worth of investment commitments were announced at the AIF," he said.

Mthembu said the paper and pulp giant Sappi and brewing giant Heineken were amongst several other companies to pledge billions of rands.

Last year, the first investment conference netted commitments worth R300 billion and drew pledges from, amongst others, international e-commerce giant Amazon, Aspen Pharmacare and Rwanda-based technology company, Mara Corporation.

"All these investment commitments continue to confirm that President Cyril Ramaphosa remains on course on the planned investment target of R1.2 trillion over five years," he said.

In the past week, the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone (SEZ) announced investments that are expected to attract about R3.6 billion and create 6 700 direct jobs.

"Ford SA, which will operate from this SEZ, plans to increase the production of its Ranger bakkie from 520 to 720 vehicles per day for both international and domestic markets.

"The Japanese company, Isuzu, also announced an R1.2-billion investment into its local production in Port Elizabeth, which will boost the economy of the Eastern Cape," the Minister said.

He said Cabinet has expressed deep appreciation and thanked all investors and participants for another successful investment conference.

Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS) Summit

Meanwhile, Cabinet has welcomed the outcomes of the 11th BRICS Summit which took place in Brasilia, Brazil, under the theme: "Economic Growth for an Innovative Future".

President Cyril Ramaphosa and other BRICS leaders also interacted with the BRICS Business Council to strengthen and promote economic, trade, business and investment ties amongst BRICS members.

"Cabinet welcomes the adoption of the BRICS Summit Declaration by Heads of State," the Minister said.

He said the declaration involves a commitment to combat under-invoicing of imported goods, and measures to boost global demand and growth.

"It further cements efforts to further our cooperation on topics, which include investment in e-commerce and micro, small and medium enterprises."

South Africa's BRICS membership strategically positions the country towards increased trade, investment, tourism, capacity-building, skills and technology transfers, which are key in the country's drive to address the triple challenge of unemployment, poverty, and inequality.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

COLUMN-In Hong Kong, worst may be yet to come: Peter Apps

As protests in Hong Kong approach their sixth consecutive month, those in charge of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing may be regretting they ever took control of the territory and particularly under a one country, two systems arrangem...

Young Jungsher joins Kynan at top as National Men's Trap Finals beckon

Young Jungsher Virk joined Olympian Kynan Chenai at the top on the second day of qualification in the 63rd National Shooting Championship Competitions for Shotgun events here on Thursday. Two perfect rounds of 25, put Virk right on top with...

Rahul Gandhi writes to Kerala CM over death of schoolgirl due to snakebite

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the death of a schoolgirl bitten by a snake inside her classroom, stating that the schools crumbling infrastructure needed urgent attention of the s...

Russia passes bill targeting bloggers and journalists

Russias lower house of parliament has passed a bill that gives the government the right to register bloggers, journalists and social media users as foreign agents. The bill, which was almost unanimously approved by the State Duma on Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019