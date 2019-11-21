International Development News
AP ropes in IIM-Ahmedabad to check graft in govt depts

In a move to curb graft, the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday formally signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad under which the latter will undertake a study to identify corruption in administration at all levels. IIM-A Public Systems Group professor Sundaravalli Narayanaswamy and AP Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General Kumar Vishwajeet exchanged the agreement in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Under the agreement, the IIM-A will complete the study by February 2020 and submit its report, a release from the Chief Minister's office said. IIM-A will come up with guidelines to curb corruption from the village level to the top echelons of the government.

It will study the functioning of government departments, including the newly-introduced village and (Municipal) ward secretariats, income and expenditure requirements of the administration and the lacunae in the present governance system, the release said. A study would also be conducted on proper utilization of the existing resources, increasing the quality of governance to achieve positive results.

The IIM-A will suggest remedial measures to end corruption in various departments, the release added. The Chief Minister said rooting out corruption would ultimately benefit the common people immensely.

The new village and ward secretariat system was intended to ensure all benefits reach eligible beneficiaries directly, leaving no room for corruption, he pointed out. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash and other officials were present on the occasion.PTI DBV BN BN.

