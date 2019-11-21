International Development News
Spicejet to connect Shirdi via A'bad as airport remains shut

Budget carrier Spicejet on Thursday relocated its operations from the Shirdi airport to Aurangabad till next Tuesday even as the operations from the facility remained suspended for the eighth consecutive days due to bad weather and poor visibility. Spicejet connects Shirdi with Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru and since November 14 its operations had been suspended when the airport also was shuttered due to low visibility.

Besides SpiceJet, Air India's regional arm Alliance Air and Indigo also operate to Shirdi. "Due to bad weather conditions resulting in low visibility in Shirdi, we have decided to shift our operations to the nearby Aurangabad airport till next Tuesday," Spicejet said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Shirdi airport director Deepak Shastri said the airport is unlikely to resume operations any soon as the weather continues to be bad. "Operations remain suspended. Weather continues to be bad and we will have to wait," Shastri told PTI.

Commissioned in October 2018, the airport handles 14 daily flight movements.

