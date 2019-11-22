International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt to further strengthen wood processing sector

Minister Jones will today meet with forestry representatives in Northland to signal new measures to help the industry, including a log buyer registration scheme that would see more logs processed onshore and provide better job certainty in regional communities.

Govt to further strengthen wood processing sector
“Our commercial forestry and wood processing sector face significant challenges,” Shane Jones said. Image Credit: Flickr

The Government will further strengthen New Zealand's wood processing sector as part of our focus on 'value over volume' in our forestry industry, Forestry Minister Shane Jones says.

Minister Jones will today meet with forestry representatives in Northland to signal new measures to help the industry, including a log buyer registration scheme that would see more logs processed onshore and provide better job certainty in regional communities.

"Our commercial forestry and wood processing sector faces significant challenges," Shane Jones said.

"It is a fragmented industry and there is significant value to be gained by increasing cooperation between those who own the land, own the trees, process them, and export them. The focus has historically been on volume rather than adding value and high export prices have created strong incentives to export unprocessed logs.

"The Government is also well aware of looming log supply constraints for domestic processors over the coming decades," Shane Jones said.

Today, two research reports commissioned by Te Uru Rākau from Forme Consulting and Scion into log supply issues in Northland were also released. The reports note the region will see restricted supply worsen in the early 2020s, with shortages in Canterbury, Southland and the southern North Island emerging in the late 2020s.

"The package of measures I have asked my officials to explore won't fix things overnight but they will help provide surety of supply and assurance of the sustainability of New Zealand wood for markets.

"The most significant initiative would be the introduction of a professional registration scheme for log buyers as well as a standardized sales and purchase contract.

"This would ensure small growers receive impartial and comprehensive advice from log buyers and provide for redress in the event of unprofessional behavior.

"I also propose to create a national definition of wood legality, which will support access for our forestry exports internationally.

"The global illegal log trade is a substantial and ongoing challenge, which is undermining and threatening progress on sustainable development and climate change objectives.

"We're also going to increase the flow of transparent information for the sector such as publishing a harvest and sales information series and help small forest growers pool their resources to achieve economies of scale.

"From my regular discussions with those in the industry, I know they understand the need for this nationally-focused approach to provide certainty and longevity for the wider sector.

"Cabinet has directed officials to pursue these measures and I intend to report back early next year.

"This Government is committed to forestry as an industry that can play an important role in regional economic development, help Māori fulfill their aspirations for their land and deliver environmental benefits," Shane Jones said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

NFL-No evidence Rudolph used racial slur in fight with Garrett, says league

The NFL said on Thursday it found no evidence to support allegations that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett prior to their fight during last weeks game. Gar...

Blue Jackets rally for 3 in 3rd to beat Red Wings

Boone Jenner scored the go-ahead goal and the host Columbus Blue Jackets scored three third-period goals to get past the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Thursday. Alexandre Texier, Cam Atkinson, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eric Robinson tallied the oth...

Defying U.S. pressure, S.Korea to end intelligence pact with Japan

South Korea is set to let lapse an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan on Saturday amid a bitter feud over history and trade, defying mounting U.S. pressure to maintain a key element of their trilateral security cooperation. The expiry of ...

UPDATE 5-Trump and Navy clash again over SEAL commando who posed with corpse

U.S. President Donald Trump and senior Navy officials clashed over a high-profile war-crimes case as Trump vowed on Twitter on Thursday he would not allow a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct to be expelled from the elite command...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019