Automation Anywhere raises USD 290 mn funding led by Salesforce Ventures

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 22-11-2019 10:48 IST
  • Created: 22-11-2019 10:48 IST
Automation Anywhere, a provider of robotic process automation, on Friday said it had raised USD 290 million (Rs 2,080 crore) in funding, led by Salesforce Ventures. The series B round, which puts a post-money valuation of USD 6.8 billion on the company, also saw participation from existing investors including Softbank Investment Advisers and Goldman Sachs, a statement said.

"The new capital will help Automation Anywhere accelerate its vision to empower customers to automate end-to-end business processes, bridging the gap between the front and back offices with an artificial intelligence-powered intelligent automation platform," it added. In addition, the funding will advance the company’s focus on improving human-to-bot collaboration through attended automation, it said.

Last year, Automation Anywhere had raised its series A investment of USD 550 million from SoftBank Investment Advisers, General Atlantic, Goldman Sachs, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), World Innovation Lab, and Workday Ventures. Robotic process automation (RPA) technology refers to the use of software robots (bots) to automate business processes that are currently managed manually by human workers.

Never before has there been such a transformative shift in the way we work, with artificially intelligent software bots changing how people, processes and technology interact for productivity gains, Mihir Shukla, CEO and co-founder of Automation Anywhere, said. “This new funding reinforces the promise of the RPA category and empowers our customers to achieve greater business agility and increased efficiencies by automating end-to-end business processes," he added.

