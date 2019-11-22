International Development News
Development News Edition

Investments via P-notes rise in Oct after registering fall for 4 months

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 12:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 12:54 IST
Investments via P-notes rise in Oct after registering fall for 4 months

After declining for four consecutive months, investments through participatory notes (P-notes) in the Indian capital market marginally rose to Rs 76,773 crore at the end of October. P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly after going through a due diligence process.

Before registering gain in October, investments through P-notes had been declining continuously since June, according to the latest data from markets regulator Sebi. The total value of investments via P-notes in the Indian markets (including equity, debt, and derivatives) rose to Rs 76,773 crore till the end of October from Rs 76,611 crore at September-end.

At the end of August, the Indian capital market saw a total inflow of Rs 79,088 crore through P-notes, a drop from Rs 81,082 crore till July-end. The investment had stood at Rs 81,913 crore at June-end and Rs 82,619 crore at the end of May. Of the total investments made till the end of October, Rs 52,753 crore was invested in the equities, Rs 23,316 crore in debt and Rs 704 crore in the derivatives segments.

In July, the board of Sebi has approved a proposal to rationalise the framework for issuance of P-notes. The use of P-notes has been on a decline since 2017 and slumped to a nine-and-a-half year low of Rs 66,587 crore at the end of October last year.

In July 2017, markets regulator Sebi notified stricter P-notes norms stipulating a fee of USD 1,000 that will be levied on each instrument to check any misuse for channelising black money. It had also prohibited FPIs from issuing such notes where the underlying asset is a derivative, except those which are used for hedging purposes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Process to form Sena-led govt in final stages: Uddhav to MLAs

Amid hectic political activity for government formation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday met his partys legislators here and told them that the process to form a Sena-led dispensation in the state was in the final ...

Bhopal: Obscene video played on fare collection machine at bus stop, case registered

A cybercrime case has been registered in regard to playing of an indecent video at the fare collection machine at a bus stop in the city. The incident occurred at Vidya Nagar bus stop located at Hoshangabad Road in the state capital.Officer...

UPDATE 3-U.S. warships sail in disputed South China Sea, angering China

U.S. Navy warships twice sailed near islands claimed by China in the South China Sea in the past few days, the U.S. military told Reuters on Thursday, at a time of heightened tension between the worlds two largest economies. The busy waterw...

Tesla suffers broken glass mishap during chaotic launch

The big reveal of Teslas electric pick-up went embarrassingly wrong when the supposedly impact-proof windows smashed, leaving a flustered Elon Musk to flounder through the rest of his presentation in front of a badly damaged vehicle. The Te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019