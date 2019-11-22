International Development News
Euro zone bond yields brace for PMI's, Lagarde speech

  Updated: 22-11-2019 13:51 IST
Most eurozone government bond yields were little changed on Friday as markets awaited the release of key business activity data, as well as a speech from new European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde. After a relatively lackluster week in regional debt markets, driven by headlines related to U.S.-China trade relations, focus returned to the eurozone economy.

IHS Markit's final Purchasing Managers' Index for major eurozone economies is due for release from 0815 GMT. The data is a well-regarded gauge of economic health with investors looking for any signs that a downturn in sentiment is bottoming out. "The PMIs are likely the most important data points of the week, and the consensus is leaning towards a continued bottoming-out of sentiment within the eurozone," analysts at Mizuho said in a note.

"In spite of this, the market would probably be more reactive to a disappointing reading, which would suggest the worse is yet to come." ECB chief Lagarde is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech in Frankfurt during the morning session and will be watched closely ahead of Lagarde's first ECB meeting next month.

Analysts said Lagarde was likely to strike a compromising tone, with the aim to reunite a governing council deeply divided by September's decision to re-start controversial asset purchases. In early trade, most 10-year bond yields in so-called "core" markets such as Germany, France, and the Netherlands were little changed on the day.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield was flat on the day at -0.32%, off near three-week lows hit earlier in the week. It was also little changed on the week. Italy's 10-year bond yield was 3 bps higher on the day at 1.32% but set to end the week a touch lower after four straight weeks of rises.

