Dr Reddy's launches generic secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment injection in US

Pharmaceutical major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said it has launched generic Doxercalciferol injection used for treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis in the US market. The company has launched Doxercalciferol injection, 4 mcg/2 ml (2 mcg/ml) multiple-dose vials is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE.

The product is generic version of Sanofi-Aventis US LLC's Hectorol injection in the same strength, multiple-dose vials, it added. According to IQVIA Health data, "Hectorol injection 4 mcg/2 ml (2 mcg/ml) single-dose vials and multiple-dose vials brand and generics had US sales of around USD 138 million MAT for the most recent 12 months ending in September 2019," Dr Reddy's said.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday were trading at Rs 2,866.80 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.43 per cent from its previous close.

