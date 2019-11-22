International Development News
Marks & Spencer appoints Tesco exec as new clothing chief

Britain's Marks & Spencer said on Friday it had appointed the chief executive of rival supermarket Tesco's F&F clothing division to the role of managing director at its clothing and home division.

In July, M&S boss Steve Rowe sacked clothing division head Jill McDonald after publicly criticizing chronic availability and assumed direct leadership himself.

"The new team has already started to improve product and value and I am looking forward to working with them," said Richard Price, who will take on his new role next year.

