International Development News
Development News Edition

Razorpay acquires Opfin, introduces corporate credit cards with RBL

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 19:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 19:28 IST
Razorpay acquires Opfin, introduces corporate credit cards with RBL
Image Credit: Pixabay

Fintech major Razorpay on Friday said it has acquired payroll and HR management software company, Opfin. The company did not disclose the amount it has raised.

The acquisition will enable businesses to not only manage their payroll process and fund transfers but also manage to file of taxes, compliances through a single platform without hiring any external vendors, Razorpay said in a statement. "Payroll is a fragmented market with no clear solution. With Opfin, Razorpay hopes to make this effort a lot easier with robust technology and an enhanced experience. This acquisition is a significant part of RazorpayX's business banking strategy," it added.

RazorpayX is the company's AI-driven neo-banking platform. This is Razorpay's second acquisition in the last six months, after Third watch, an AI-driven company specialising in big data and machine learning for real-time fraud prevention.

Besides, Razorpay launched corporate credit cards for SMEs and startups in partnership with RBL. With this launch, Razorpay aims to solve challenges around access to credit, short term credit, reconciliation, expense filing, and help businesses lead a healthy financial life, it said.

These announcements were made at the second edition of FTX, Razorpay's flagship fintech conference in Bengaluru. "It is important to think about financial inclusion not just in terms of consumers but also in terms of businesses...The move we have made today, helps us expand our horizon in payments and banking and solve new challenges for ambitious businesses who are wanting to disrupt the Indian economy," Razorpay CEO and co-founder Harshil Mathur said.

Currently, the payments business forms 70 percent of Razorpay's revenue and the neo-banking platform, Razorpay X along with Razorpay Capital forms the rest 30 per cent. The company has been witnessing a growth rate of 35 per cent month-on-month.

"Currently powering payments for over 8 lakh businesses including the likes of Indigo, BSE, Thomas Cook, Reliance, SpiceJet, Aditya Birla, Sony and Oyo, the team plans to increase this to 14 lakh by 2020. This neo-banking platform expects a 4x growth in its volumes by the end of the next fiscal year," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Champions Yacht Club K-1000 Rally to commence on Nov 23,

Champions Yacht Club K-1000 Rally to commence on Nov 23, Bengaluru, Nov 22 PTIThe Champions Yacht Club K- 1000 Rally, the fourth round of the FMSCI National Rally Championship, will commence here on Saturday. INRC Championship leader...

Pope cautions Thai youth against tech pitfalls

Pope Francis warned against the potential pitfalls of technology and the competition for young peoples attention on Friday, dedicating the final full day of his Bangkok trip to engaging the next generation of Catholics. The pontiff is on hi...

Day/Night Test: India reach 174-3 at stumps against Bangladesh on day 1

India reached 174 for 3 at stumps after dismissing Bangladesh for 106 on the opening day of their maiden DayNight Test here on Friday. Skipper Virat Kohli 59 and Ajinkya Rahane 23 were at the crease at the draw of stumps with India leading ...

Abrogation of J-K's special status ended 'crisis of credibility': Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Friday termed the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmirs special status a big achievement which ended the crisis of credibility in politics. The abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is a step which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019