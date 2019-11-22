International Development News
Dr. Tshepo Motsepe to be guest of honor at SmartStart’s celebration

SmartStart is a national early learning social franchise dedicated to expanding access to affordable quality early learning, particularly for children in impoverished communities.

Dr. Motsepe is Chairperson of African Self Help Trust (ASHA), a non-profit organization that provides early childhood development support programs for home-based crèches in disadvantaged communities. Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)

First Lady Dr. Tshepo Motsepe will tomorrow, Saturday, 23 November 2019, deliver the keynote address at the SmartStart Annual Conference and Award Ceremony which will be held at the Saint George Hotel and Conference Centre in Irene, Centurion.

SmartStart supports its franchisees through a national coaching network, with business skills and training courses to build sustainable livelihoods through the franchise.

Dr. Motsepe is Chairperson of African Self Help Trust (ASHA), a non-profit organization that provides early childhood development support programs for home-based crèches in disadvantaged communities. Dr. Motsepe will be the guest of honor at SmartStart's celebration of setting up more than 6 000 early learning micro enterprises in South Africa since 2015.

The conference will celebrate milestones, inspire and re-connect a movement of early learning practitioners in the SmartStart franchise network across South Africa.

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)

