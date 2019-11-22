International Development News
FOREX-Dollar rises after upbeat U.S. data; trade uncertainties remain

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 22-11-2019 21:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 21:19 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of currencies on Friday after data showed U.S. factory and services activity quickened in November in a sign of the continued resilience of the U.S. economy in the face of the U.S.-China trade war and other headwinds. IHS Markit said its "flash" purchasing managers index (PMI) for manufacturing rose to 52.2 in November from a final reading of 51.3 in October, while its preliminary services PMI increased to 51.6 this month from 50.6 last month.

The dollar index, which compares the dollar against six major currencies, was up 0.15% at 98.139. Helping the dollar's strength was a survey that showed eurozone business growth almost ground to a halt this month as activity in the bloc's dominant services industry increased at a much weaker pace than expected and among manufacturers it contracted again.

The common currency fell 0.16% against the greenback. "That combination is what is pulling the dollar a little higher," said Vassili Serebriakov, an FX strategist at UBS in New York.

Despite the modest rise on Friday, the dollar has remained largely range-bound over the last few sessions. For the week, the dollar index is up 0.15%, on pace for its smallest weekly move since mid-September. Mixed messages on the U.S.-China trade deal this week kept investors from taking on any large directional positions ahead of next week's Thanksgiving holiday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing wants to work out a deal with Washington and has been trying to avoid a trade war - but is not afraid to retaliate when necessary. A senior Chinese diplomat urged the United States to compromise in order to develop stable relations between the countries, saying that some U.S. politicians were trying to push the countries into a confrontation.

Meanwhile, volatility in the currency market has plunged in recent days with the Deutsche Bank FX Volatility Index slipping to 5.86, its lowest since mid-July. "The dollar is relatively expensive but I think the market is really looking for signs of a stronger global growth rebound to revive interest in some of the currencies outside of the U.S. but the messages that we are getting are still a bit mixed, both in terms of the PMIs and the news on trade," said Serebriakov.

The pound dived on Friday and was on pace for a weekly loss after surveys showed British business suffered its deepest downturn since mid-2016, with caution rising before a Dec. 12 general election. The pound was 0.56% lower at $1.2841.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Chile's defense minister issues furious rejection of Amnesty rights claims

Chiles defense minister on Friday issued a furious rebuttal of claims by Amnesty International that excessive force was intentionally used on protesters to punish them for taking to the streets.Alberto Espina told journalists outside La Mon...

Russian athletics officials suspended over anti-doping violations

Monaco, Nov 22 AFP The president of Russian athletics and senior officials have been suspended for serious breaches of anti-doping rules, putting Russian track and field athletes participation at next years Tokyo Olympics in further danger....

Tata Steel Chess: Anand starts well, Carlsen leads after day one

Viswanathan Anand drew with Ding Liren of China and Wesley So of the United States before going down to Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia on the first day of Tata Steel Chess tournament here on Friday. World champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway ste...

Shabana Azmi's mother Shaukat Kaifi passes away at 93

Veteran actor and Shabana Azmis mother Shaukat Kaifi passed away here on Friday evening due to age-related illness at the age of 93. Kaifis son-in-law, veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, confirmed the news of death of the theatre and fil...
