International Development News
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow Jones edge higher on trade optimism; Tesla drags Nasdaq

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 21:26 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow Jones edge higher on trade optimism; Tesla drags Nasdaq
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes eked out gains on Friday after President Donald Trump signalled an imminent trade deal with China, while the Nasdaq was weighed down by a slump in shares of Tesla after the launch of its electric pickup truck.

Trump told Fox News that a trade deal with China was "potentially very close", adding to optimism from remarks by President Xi Jinping that Beijing wanted to work out an initial agreement. Reports earlier in the week had indicated that a truce could be delayed to 2020. "The positive tone right now is because people have resigned themselves to the fact that they are not going to see a big deal anytime soon, as there are lot of little issues that are going to persist," said Jeanette Garretty, managing director & principal at Robertson Stephens Wealth Management.

Global shares have retreated from near-two year highs scaled in recent weeks on hopes of a resolution to the trade war that has dented business sentiment, curtailed investment and hurt economic growth. A report on Friday said a hedge fund founded by billionaire Ray Dalio has bet more than $1 billion that stock markets around the world will fall by March.

The benchmark S&P 500 index remained on course to end the week with its first decline in seven, while the Nasdaq is eyeing its first weekly drop in eight. A largely better-than-expected corporate earnings season also contributed to the recent rally. Latest economic data underscored a resilient domestic economy, with U.S. manufacturing output accelerating in November to its fastest pace in seven months and services activity picking up more than expected.

Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were trading higher, led by financials. At 10:44 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 60.07 points, or 0.22%, at 27,826.36, while the S&P 500 was up 1.59 points, or 0.05%, at 3,105.13.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 10.08 points, or 0.12%, at 8,496.13, dragged by a 7% slump in shares of Tesla Inc as its electric pickup truck design received an underwhelming response. Among other stocks, Nordstrom Inc jumped 8.8% after the retailer raised its 2019 forecast and reported third-quarter profit above expectations.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.46-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.17-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 13 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 35 new highs and 43 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Steel Chess: Anand starts well, Carlsen leads after day one

Viswanathan Anand drew with Ding Liren of China and Wesley So of the United States before going down to Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia on the first day of Tata Steel Chess tournament here on Friday. World champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway ste...

'Criminal' held after brief exchange of fire with police

An alleged criminal was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police here, officials said on Friday. On Thursday, two men on a motorcycle were signalled to stop for checking by police, but they sped away and fired at policemen. The p...

Spain offers green energy investors incentives to drop lawsuits

Spain has offered incentives to renewable energy investors to drop almost 10 billion euros 11.04 billion worth of lawsuits against the country, acting environment minister Teresa Ribera said on Friday. Several foreign investors, most invest...

Scotland to host Israel in Euro 2020 play-off

Paris, Nov 22 AFP Scotland were drawn Friday to play Israel in Glasgow in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-finals next March, but Steve Clarkes team must win that and a one-off away tie if they are to make the finals. Scotland, who performed poo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019