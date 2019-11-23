International Development News
US-China Trade War: A day after talking true, China flexes mussels at G 20

Friday witnessed a hope in US-China relations, as US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a possible trade agreement.

Image Credit: Pixabay

A day after signaling true with the US, the Dragon was again seen flexing muscles.

The Chinese state counsellor Wang Yi called the United States as 'world's biggest destabilizing factor' at the G 20 meet in Japan on Saturday. "The United States is broadly engaged in unilateralism and protectionism and is damaging multilateralism and the multilateral trading system. It has already become the world's biggest destabilizing factor," China's Foreign Ministry cited Wang as saying. He also accused that certain US politicians were engaged in campaign against China throughout the world.

Meanwhile, the Chinese envoy in Canada warned of 'very bad damage' to Ottawa, if it tries to follow US in supporting the protestors in Hong Kong. The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed two bills to support the human rights of the protestors in Hong Kong. "If anything happens like this it will certainly have a very bad damage on our bilateral relationship and that is not in the interests of Canada," said the envoy. Canada has been expressing concerns on the human rights violations of over 300,000 protestors in Hong Kong. These protestors are reportedly peacefully protesting for their demands of democratic rights.

The markets in the US had shown a positive sign on Friday as in response to Jinping's statement of 'working to avoid a trade war', his US counterpart Donald Trump had said that both the countries are very close to an agreement. However, the developments thereafter indicate that all is not well between US and China.

