International Development News
Development News Edition

Avg medical expenditure at pvt hospitals seven-times higher than govt ones: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 21:27 IST
Avg medical expenditure at pvt hospitals seven-times higher than govt ones: Report

An average household medical expenditure, excluding childbirth, during hospitalisation at private hospitals was seven times more expensive than that of government hospitals in India during July 2017-June 2018, showed a survey by National Statistical Office (NSO) on Saturday. "In government/public hospitals, the expenditure was about Rs 4,452 (about Rs 4,290 in rural and Rs 4,837 in urban areas). In private hospitals, the expenditure was about Rs 31,845 (about Rs 27,347 in rural and Rs 38,822 in urban areas)," stated NSO's 75th round of National Sample Survey (NSS) on Household Social Consumption related to Health during the period July 2017 to June 2018.

The average medical expenditure per hospitalisation case was about Rs 16,676 in rural, Rs 26,475 in urban India, it added. The present survey included data from over 1.13 lakh households. Prior to this, there have been three such surveys carried out in 1995-96, 2004 and 2014.

The data showed that government/public hospitals accounted for 42 per cent of the in-patient hospitalisation (excluding childbirth). Private hospitals accounted for 55 per cent and charitable/trust/NGO-run hospitals accounted for 2.7 per cent of such cases. The report said the average expenditure per hospital childbirth was about Rs 2,404 in rural India, and Rs 3,106 in urban areas for government hospitals. It was about Rs 20,788 in rural and Rs 29,105 in urban for private hospitals, it added.

Surgery was done in about 28 per cent of hospital childbirths in India, as per the report. Interestingly, only about 17 per cent of childbirths in government hospitals were surgery cases, of which over 92 per cent were provided free.

In private hospitals, about 55 per cent of childbirths were surgery cases and only 1 per cent was provided free.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Two days, three gold: Manavaditya Rathore on a roll at Nationals

Rajasthans Manavaditya Singh Rathore on Saturday shot his way to his third gold medal at the Shotgun Nationals here, signing off from the junior level in style. The 20-year-old Manavaditya, son of Athens Olympics silver medallist Rajyavardh...

Sumatran rhino extinct in Malaysia as lone survivor dies

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 23 AP The Sumatran rhinoceros has become extinct in Malaysia, after the last of the species in the country succumbed to an illness. The Wildlife Department in eastern Sabah state on Borneo island says the rhino, named Iman...

Fadnavis' swearing in black chapter in India's history, he will have to step down 'shamefully': Cong

The Congress on Saturday termed the swearing in of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra chief minister a black chapter in Indias history and expressed confidence that he will have to step down shamefully as all of its and NCP MLAs except a few ...

Batting at twilight was most difficult, says Pujara

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday said facing the pink ball under lights, especially at twilight, was the most difficult task during their maiden DayNight Test against Bangladesh here. Pujara, who boasts of a double century with t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019