OnePlus launches first Experience Store in Coimbatore

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbato
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 13:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 13:55 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@OnePlus_IN)

Premium smartphone maker OnePlus is aiming to open 100 experience stores across 50 cities in India by 2020, a company official has said. The brand currently has over 25 experience stores in the country, nearly 70 service centers, and is present in 2,000-plus large format retail stores across India, OnePlus India Regional Marketing Head, Darshana Bala said in a press release on Sunday.

Bala, here to open its first experience store on Saturday, said the new store launch was in line with the company's increased focus on expanding its offline footprint across India. OnePlus was now looking forward to operating 100 such experience stores across 50 cities by the year 2020, with special focus on tier 2 cities and beyond as well, the official added.

The new store was inaugurated by actress Sruthi Haasan and is a part of its ongoing offline expansion plan, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

