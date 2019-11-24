International Development News
Development News Edition

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 other directors

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 14:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 14:12 IST
RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 other directors
Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Communications on Sunday said its lenders have rejected the resignation of Chairman Anil Ambani and four other directors and asked them to cooperate in the ongoing corporate insolvency resolution process. Ambani along with four directors -- Ryna Karani, Chhaya Virani, Manjari Kacker and Suresh Rangachar -- had resigned from the company earlier this month.

In a BSE filing, RCom said its Committee of Creditors (CoC) had met on November 20. "...(the committee had) expressed a unanimous view that the resignations cannot be accepted," it noted.

The filing further said: "...it is being duly communicated to the aforesaid directors of RCom that their resignations have not been accepted and they are advised to continue to perform their duties and responsibilities as the directors of RCOM and provide all cooperation to Resolution Professional in the corporate insolvency resolution process". RCom had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 30,142 crore for the September 2019 quarter due to provisioning for liabilities after the Supreme Court ruling on statutory dues.

This had marked the second-highest loss posted by any Indian corporate till date, after Vodafone Idea Ltd's Rs 50,921 crore losses. During July-September 2019, RCom set aside Rs 28,314 crore on account of provisioning following the Supreme Court order on the calculation of annual adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

JLF to make its debut in Doha

The Jaipur Literature Festival JLF will make its debut in Doha, their first in the Middle East, from December 12 to 14, announced organisers. The three-day literary carnival, organized by Qatar National Library in partnership with Teamwork ...

Trying to convince Ajit Pawar, says NCP leader Jayant Patil

Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Jayant Patil on Sunday said that his party is trying to convince Ajit Pawar that he is still a part of the NCP family. Speaking to media outside NCP Chief Shard Pawars Silver Oaks residence, Patil said,...

India complete formalities in 47 minutes, record 12th successive series win at home

An untested pink ball was not able to reduce the glaring gulf between the two teams as India bulldozed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in their first ever day-night Test to record their 12th home series win in a row. With Bangladesh re...

Will wait for SC's decision, want Fadnavis to resign, says NCP leader Malik

Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Nawab Malik on Sunday said that he will wait for the Supreme Courts decision on the plea filed by NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress against BJP-lead government formation in the state. Speaking to media, Malik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019