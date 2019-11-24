International Development News
Development News Edition

Zolostays in talks with Credit Suisse for USD 100 mn funding

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 15:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 15:16 IST
Zolostays in talks with Credit Suisse for USD 100 mn funding

Nexus Venture Partners-backed co-living space provider Zolostays is in talks with Credit Suisse to raise around USD 100 million (about Rs 710 crore) to fund its expansion plans, a top company official said. The Bengaluru-based firm is planning to increase its portfolio to 2 lakh beds by the end of 2021, Zolostays co-founder and Chief Executive Nikhil Sikri told PTI.

"We are in talks with Credit Suisse to raise USD 100 million in Series C round to fund our expansion plans to increase the number of beds to 2 lakh," he said, adding the company will also increase its headcount. However, Sikri didn't offer any timeline for the funding plan.

In January this year, Zolostays had raised USD 30 million in Series B funding round led by IDFC Alternatives, Mirae Asset and Nexus Venture Partners. Founded in 2015 by brothers Nikhil and Akhil Sikri, the company had raised USD 5 million in Series A round led by Nexus Venture Partners.

Currently, the shared space market is estimated at around 10 million beds and the organised sector, which includes co-living service providers, contributes under 1 per cent. "We have a portfolio of 35,000 beds spanning nine cities, which includes 3,000 dedicated to students. Additionally, 15,000 beds are under various stages of development and will be live before March. Our target is to have 2 lakh beds by 2021-end," Sikri said.

However, he ruled out expanding too much into the students space or entering new cities. Sikri said Zolostays' student living portfolio will be limited to 10 per cent at least for the next few years.

While adding more beds, the focus will be existing markets only, he said, adding "we are present in nine cities -- Bengaluru, Chennai, Kota, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Noida and Coimbatore" -- and "will limit ourselves to these cities as we know these markets well". Zolostays boasts of marquee realty developers like Godrej Properties, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, Sobha Developers, Olympia Group, DRA, and Ozone Group as it partners.

Explaining the business model, Sikri said, "we either lease out an entire building from the developer or share the upside with them. Given the current slowdown in the realty sector, many developers are looking to partner with people like us as they are assured of good returns."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Italian coast guard recovers 7 bodies of migrants off island

Rome, Nov 24 AP Italian news reports say the coast guard has recovered the bodies of seven migrants near Lampedusa, an island south of Sicily. The coast guard, aided by border police boats, kept us a search Sunday of rough seas for as many ...

JNU forms high-level committee even as HRD ministry's committee report due

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday announced the formation of a seven-member high-level committee for resolution of the ongoing conflict between students and the varsity administration. According to a circular issued by JNU registrar...

Ban on Bodo insurgent group NDFB extended by another five years: MHA

The Centre has extended the ban on Assam-based Bodo insurgent group NDFB by another five years, saying the outlawed outfit has continued to indulge in violent activities, including killing and extortion, and undermine the countrys territori...

Buddhist circuit to have Chineese signage to attract tourists from China

In a major bid to woo Chinese tourists to India, the Union Tourism Ministry has decided to put up signage all across the Buddhist circuit in Chinese, sources said on Sunday. The ministrys decision to put up signage in foreign languages at m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019