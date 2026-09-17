UBS Faces Crucial Crossroads Amid Swiss Banking Regulation Debate

UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher warned of potential headquarters relocation if new Swiss banking regulations become overly restrictive, impacting the bank's competitive edge. This comes amid ongoing parliamentary debates over capital requirements, inspired by Credit Suisse's 2023 collapse.

The Swiss government is pushing for stricter regulations to reinforce its banking industry and avoid taxpayer risks. UBS argues against these measures, claiming they harm global competitiveness, particularly with demands for foreign unit capital requirements.

While a parliamentary committee offered a compromise UBS considers acceptable, requiring a mix of capital holdings, some lawmakers demand stricter options. As deliberations continue, the future of UBS in Switzerland remains uncertain, leaving its strategic decisions in a precarious balance.