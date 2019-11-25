International Development News
Development News Edition

Bengaluru CBD outperforms Asia Pacific office market: Knight Frank

Office market in India continues to be robust despite sluggish economic growth with international property consultant Knight Frank in its recent report Asia Pacific Prime Office Rental Index Q3 2019 showing that central business district (CBD) of Bengaluru registering the highest year-on-year rental growth in the Asia Pacific region at 17.6 per cent in July to September quarter this year (Q3 2019).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 13:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 13:18 IST
Bengaluru CBD outperforms Asia Pacific office market: Knight Frank
A view of the landmark building on M G Road in Bengaluru. Image Credit: ANI

Office market in India continues to be robust despite sluggish economic growth with international property consultant Knight Frank in its recent report Asia Pacific Prime Office Rental Index Q3 2019 showing that central business district (CBD) of Bengaluru registering the highest year-on-year rental growth in the Asia Pacific region at 17.6 per cent in July to September quarter this year (Q3 2019). A resurgence in IT/ITeS sector hiring since the first half of 2019 (H1 2019) and increased activity by manufacturing companies kept demand buoyant in Bengaluru CBD comprising areas like M G Road, Infantry Road and Residency Road. New and higher-priced stock coming online in the CBD along with higher rentals being charged by renovated properties also caused rentals to rise.

Bengaluru was followed by the CBDs of Melbourne and Bangkok at the second and third ranks with a year-on-year office rental growth of 15.5 per cent and 9.4 per cent respectively. The CBDs of Connaught Place in National Capital Region (NCR) and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai were the seventh and 11th fastest-growing prime office markets in the Asia Pacific region respectively with a comparatively modest 4.4 per cent and 2 per cent year-on-year rental growth in Q3 2019.

In terms of rentals, Hong Kong with a monthly rental value of 206.6 US dollars per square metre was the most expensive office market in Asia Pacific in Q3 2019 followed by Tokyo (110.9 US dollars per square metre) and Singapore (80.5 US dollars per square metre). The CBDs of NCR and Mumbai were ranked as the fifth and seventh most expensive prime office markets in Asia Pacific with monthly rental values of 51.8 US dollars per square metre and 46.2 US dollars per square metre respectively.

"Bengaluru CBD sees continuous demand which in turn has pushed the rental values upwards," said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India. "CBD in New Delhi continues to remain attractive. However, low vacancies and lack of Grade-A supply have restricted leasing volumes in this location. Mumbai CBD, on the other hand, continues to be one of the most favourable office destination commanding high rental values. We expect the trend to continue for these markets as the demand for office space is expected to continue," he said in a statement on Monday.

Knight Frank's Asia Pacific Prime Office Rental Index, which tracks office rental levels of 20 frontline cities across the Asia Pacific region, rose 0.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter to 157.3 in Q3 2019. Year-on-year, the index rose 1.8 per cent, decelerating from the 3.4 per cent rise witnessed in Q2 2019. Of the 20 cities tracked by the index, 12 recorded either stable or increased quarterly rents, three less than the 14 reported in the previous period.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Shah Rukh to co-produce 'Bob Biswas' with Sujoy Ghosh, Abhishek Bachchan to star

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday announced his next production, Bob Biswas, featuring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. The actor, who is co-producing the project through Red Chillies Entertainment with director Sujoy Ghoshs Bound Script Pro...

Delhi HC sets aside DPCC order levying EC on industrial units for violating norms

The Delhi High Court has set aside two orders of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee levying Environmental Compensation EC of Rs 42.6 lakh and Rs 12.4 lakh on two industrial units respectively for operating without valid consent to establ...

UP govt serves retirement notice to IAS officer over Noida plot allotment scam

The Uttar Pradesh government has served a notice to IAS officer Rajiv Kumar, who was convicted by a CBI court in 2012 in the Noida plot allotment scam for his compulsory retirement, officials said on Monday. A notice has been served to the ...

Paytm raises USD 1 bn in funding round led by T Rowe Price

Digital payments firm Paytm on Monday said it has raised USD 1 billion around Rs 7,173 crore in fresh round of funding led by US-based asset management firm T Rowe Price. Existing investors Alibaba and Softbank also participated in the fund...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019