Zinc futures rise marginally on spot demand

Zinc prices on Monday rose 0.58 per cent to Rs 189.55 per kg in futures trade tracking a firm trend at physical market on the back of uptick in demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for November contracts was trading higher by Rs 1.10, or 0.58 per cent, at Rs 189.55 per kg with a business turnover of 408 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in December edged up by 80 paise, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 188.50 per kg in 1,003 lots Marketmen said zinc prices rose as participants raised bets following a pickup in demand from consuming industries.

