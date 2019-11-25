JSW Group commissons 18-mt iron ore terminal at Paradip port

The Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group has invested Rs 750 crore to build an iron ore terminal at the Paradip port in Odisha. The 370-metre long terminal, with a capacity to handle 18 million tonne per annum, has already been commissioned by its arm JSW Infrastructure, the group said on Monday.

It is built to handle cape-size vessels for iron ore and pellet exports and can load at a rate of 100,000 tonne per day, it said, adding the maiden shipment of the Brahmani River pellets on 'MV IC Pheonix' has set sail already. "With the commissioning of this terminal, the country can now offer cape-size shipments. The capacities are far better than not only any other domestic port but also many ports internationally," joint managing director Arun Maheshwari said.

The Paradip Port Trust had awarded JSW Infra the right to develop a fully mechanised iron ore export terminal on a BOT basis for 30 years, and this commissioning has taken its cargo capacity to over 100 mtpa. The terminal comprises two ship-loaders, each with a capacity of 7,000 tonne per hour. It also has 800,000 tonne cargo storage yard with rotary and tandem wagon tipplers to enable fast rake unloading, the statement said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)