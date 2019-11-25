International Development News
Development News Edition

Two landscapes by S H Raza to go under the hammer at Saffronart's winter auction

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 15:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 15:48 IST
Two landscapes by S H Raza to go under the hammer at Saffronart's winter auction

Two landscapes by modernist artist Syed Haider Raza --"Paysage" and "La Terre 3", painted in 1960 and 1970 respectively, will go under the hammer at Saffronart's Winter Online Auction on December 9-10. "Paysage", estimated at Rs 2.45 - 3.15 crore, was painted a decade after the artist moved to France and represents a period when his style was shifting towards the gestural.

This will be the first time that the work will appear in an auction. "Influenced by the abstract or non-figurative artistic expression gaining popularity at the time, as well as Raza's extensive travels through the French countryside, this unrestrained work celebrates colour and texture," Saffronart said in a statement on Monday.

"La Terre 3", which represents a more fluid style, was painted during a time when Raza's early experiences in India were beginning to increasingly manifest in his work. "The deeper, contrasting palette of this oil on canvas painting evokes the darkness of night and the dense forests of Raza's hometown in Madhya Pradesh, juxtaposed with brighter tones signifying colour and life," the auction house said.

The painting is estimated at Rs 2 - 3 crore. "The highlights of our Winter Online Auction are two significant, distinctive works by S H Raza, representing turning points in his oeuvre.

"Poised between his past and present, they provide a glimpse into the artist's influences, including abstract art movements, travel and memory," Dinesh Vazirani, Saffronart's CEO and Co-Founder, said. Also part of the sale will be Jagdish Swaminathan's Untitled work from the 1970s that represents his famous "Bird, Mountain, Tree" series.

It was part of the private collection of the Amar Mahal Museum in Jammu, which was founded in 1975 by politician Karan Singh and his wife with the aim of furthering and preserving Indian art and literature. The work is estimated at Rs 1 - 1.5 crores.

An Untitled work by Prabhakar Barwe, estimated at Rs 50 - 70 lakh, which was part of a major retrospective of the artist at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi earlier this year, will also go under the hammer. Unique and striking sculptures by B Prabha, Sadanand Bakre, K G Subramanyan , S Nandagopal are also part of the auction.

The auction also includes 22 works of contemporary Indian art from the collection of London-based Saatchi Gallery, which will be offered at 'no reserve' (artworks will be sold regardless of price). These works were part of a ground-breaking exhibition of contemporary Indian art in Europe, titled The Empire Strikes Back, at Saatchi Gallery in 2010.

Among these will be L N Tallur's untitled work that is composed of torn and battered mattresses stacked on a hospital bed and is suggestive of the agonising conditions of hard labour. It is estimated at Rs 10.5 - 14 lakh. Jitish Kallat’s "Death of Distance" (2007) featuring a monumental one-rupee coin and five lenticular prints that highlight the unequal and disparate value of money for different strata of society, is also part of the sale.

It is estimated at Rs 8.4 - 10.5 lakh. "This (no reserve auction) will provide a wonderful opportunity for enthusiasts and collectors to own work by leading artists such as Tallur L N and Jitish Kallat," Vazirani said.

The online auction will take place on saffronart.com and will be preceded by viewings of select lots in New York, New Delhi and Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

'Treasury chamber' museum in Dresden robbed: German police

Berlin, Nov 25 AFP A German state museum with one of the biggest collection of baroque treasures in Europe has been robbed, police said Monday, with media estimates of losses of up to a billion euros. The Green Vault at Dresdens Royal Palac...

Britain says it does not wish to stop the formation of a new EU commission

Britain does not wish to stop the formation of a new European Commission, a spokesman for Prime minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, restating the position that London would not be nominating a new commissioner during an election.Weve set...

Srikanth pulls out of PBL to focus on international events

Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Monday pulled out of the upcoming Premier Badminton League PBL to focus on international events ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 26-year-old from Guntur, who had guided Bangalore Raptors to their...

Report: Turkey to start testing Russian S-400 defense system

Ankara Turkey, Nov 25 AP Turkish media say Turkey is poised to begin testing Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, despite threats of sanctions from the United States. The Milliyet newspaper, which has close links to the government, said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019