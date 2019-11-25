International Development News
Development News Edition

India likely to see paper consumption of 24 MT in FY'25

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 17:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 17:16 IST
India likely to see paper consumption of 24 MT in FY'25

The paper industry in India is likely to grow 12 per cent per annum for next five years and the overall paper consumption is expected to increase to 24 million tonne in 2024-25 from the present 15 million tonne. The industry is witnessing a transformation and several industry leaders are investing in capex to expand their capacity to meet the expected demand growth, said Indian Paper & Manufacturers Association (IPMA) in a statement.

Besides, IPMA expects consolidation in the industry in the coming years as players would take up mergers and acquisitions to compete with each other. "The paper industry is going through a transformation phase and few big paper companies are doing expansion to meet their region or product or category-specific demand. Overall paper consumption is projected to increase to 24 million tonne in 2024-25 from 15 million tonne currently," said IPMA VP J P Narain.

Moreover, the manpower-driven industry is expected to generate employment opportunities, both direct and indirect, it added. To promote such opportunities, 'Paperex2019' -- the world's biggest paper show will be organised in the city from December 3-6 2019.

Around 30,000 business visitors, 600 plus participants from 29 countries are expected at the show to be held at Pragati Maidan here. The paper show is organised by London stock Exchange Hyvegroup PLC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Students create organ donation awareness through posters

School students across Delhi and NCR on Monday here participated in a poster-making competition to promote awareness about organ donation. The competition, Organ Donation -- Be a Superhero, was organised ahead of the Indian Organ Donation D...

NIA court convicts six in 2016 ISIS terror plot case

A NIA court here on Monday found six people, arrested in connection with a 2016 Islamic State ISIS terror plot case, guilty of conspiring to carry out strikes across Kerala and neighbouring states. Those convicted are Manseed Mehmood, Swal...

Chopper scam: ED's case full of contradictions, Ratul Puri tells court

Businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, told a Delhi court on Monday that the Enforcement Directorates case against him in the VVIP chopper scam was full of contradictions and that there was no evidence a...

Nirbhaya gangrape case: Delhi court transfers case to another judge

A Delhi court on Monday transferred the 2012-gangrape cum murder case to another judge to decide whether to direct Tihar Jail authorities to expedite the execution of the convicts. District Judge Yashwant Kumar sent the case to Additional S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019