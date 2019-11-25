International Development News
Mitsubishi, Chubu to take over Dutch energy giant Eneco

  Updated: 25-11-2019 17:18 IST
  Created: 25-11-2019 17:18 IST
The Hague (Netherlands), Nov 25 (AP) Dutch energy company Eneco says it has agreed to a proposed 4.1 billion-euro (USD 4.5 billion) takeover by Japanese corporations Mitsubishi and Chubu. Eneco said in a statement Monday that Mitsubishi will fund 80 per cent of the deal and Chubu the remaining 20 per cent.

The company, which is currently owned by a group of 44 Dutch municipalities, says Mitsubishi and Chubu support strengthening Eneco's sustainable energy strategy and will allow it to further expand internationally. Mitsubishi CEO Takehiko Kakiuchi says Eneco "fits in perfectly with our current energy activities and provides us with a platform to further grow in the European market in which we intend to have a leading position in the energy transition." (AP) IND

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Students create organ donation awareness through posters

School students across Delhi and NCR on Monday here participated in a poster-making competition to promote awareness about organ donation. The competition, Organ Donation -- Be a Superhero, was organised ahead of the Indian Organ Donation D...

NIA court convicts six in 2016 ISIS terror plot case

A NIA court here on Monday found six people, arrested in connection with a 2016 Islamic State ISIS terror plot case, guilty of conspiring to carry out strikes across Kerala and neighbouring states. Those convicted are Manseed Mehmood, Swal...

Chopper scam: ED's case full of contradictions, Ratul Puri tells court

Businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, told a Delhi court on Monday that the Enforcement Directorates case against him in the VVIP chopper scam was full of contradictions and that there was no evidence a...

Nirbhaya gangrape case: Delhi court transfers case to another judge

A Delhi court on Monday transferred the 2012-gangrape cum murder case to another judge to decide whether to direct Tihar Jail authorities to expedite the execution of the convicts. District Judge Yashwant Kumar sent the case to Additional S...
