International Development News
Development News Edition

Blockchain in Healthcare Will Live Up to the Hype Versus Reality for Stakeholders

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Santa Clara
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 19:28 IST
Blockchain in Healthcare Will Live Up to the Hype Versus Reality for Stakeholders

 With the healthcare industry increasingly going digital, blockchain technology provides the much-needed trust, security, and auditability for healthcare data on its intelligence journey, which allows blockchain to complement healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT)-based data marketplace offerings. Early commercial success, mainly across select use cases such as health professional credentialing, medical billing management, personal health records (PHR), and pharma supply chain track-and-trace, will help this market cross $500 million by 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CARG) of 61.40%. While payback may not be achieved for every dollar invested by 2022, a breakeven stage is expected.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1035132/Blockchain_Healthcare_IoT.jpg

"Health insurance payers, providers, and pharma companies are expected to adopt blockchain systems ahead of other healthcare industry stakeholders," said Kamaljit Behera, Senior Industry Analyst, Transformational Health. "In the future, distributed ledger technology (DLT) will be leveraged by telehealth vendors and tech giants such as Apple, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft to monetize data science and analytical services with innovative patient-centric care models."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Blockchain Technology Market in the Healthcare Industry, 2018–2022, examines key growth opportunities and highlights key success factors and strategic imperatives for blockchain commercial deployment consideration in the healthcare space by assessing commercial partnerships. It also analyzes best-practice case studies for the identified growth opportunities.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3w3.

In an emerging marketplace, the most successful blockchain technology providers will be those that:

  • Explore applications like healthcare data infrastructure, health data access, on-demand healthcare, pharma drug supply chain, and identity management.
  • Become a part of prominent consortiums such as synoptic, Hashed Health (Professional Credential Exchange), Insureum, and MediBloc among others.
  • Engage with healthcare buyers as they undertake a thorough assessment of vendor solutions to invest in or engage with the most promising options.
  • Target the United States market with payer- and provider-focused blockchain applications and countries such as Estonia, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and South Korea with Blockchain-based PHR and patient identity applications.
  • Establish a collaborative ecosystem for exploring and developing focused use cases and governance standards for future commercial scalability and success.
  • The large-scale commercial deployment of PHR application seems more feasible in Europe and Asia where the healthcare data vendor ecosystem is relatively less complex compared to the US market.
  • The interplay between three emerging technologies, namely Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and IoT, will further catalyze the space of innovation adoption and related applications in the healthcare realm.

Global Blockchain Technology Market in the Healthcare Industry, 2018–2022 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Life Sciences Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Global Blockchain Technology Market in the Healthcare Industry, 2018–2022
K31A-52

Contact:
Mariana Fernandez
Corporate Communications
T: +1 210 348 10 12
E: Mariana.Fernandez@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

'Pervasive' digital sexual violence against women skyrockets in Singapore

From online stalking to revenge porn, cases of digital sexual violence have spiked sharply in Singapore, womens rights campaigners warned on Monday as they called for reforms to clamp down on the emerging form of crime.The tech-savvy nation...

Airbnb looking for 100 of the best home chefs for a trip

New York, Nov 25 AP Airbnb is launching a global search for 100 top home cooks and treating them to a trip to Italy to learn how to refine their recipes with teachers including David Chang and his mom. The lucky chosen will travel to the Un...

Iran's Guard threatens US, allies over protests

Dubai, Nov 25 AP The head of Irans Revolutionary Guard warned the US and its allies as he addressed a pro-government demonstration denouncing last weeks violent protests over a fuel price hike. Gen. Hossein Salami, echoing other Iranian off...

Oppn forces adjournment of Parliament proceedings over Maha govt issue

The power tussle in Maharashtra reverberated in Parliament on Monday as opposition members staged vociferous protests, forcing adjournment of proceedings in both the Houses, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dubbing the developments in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019