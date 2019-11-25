International Development News
Development News Edition

IL&FS: NCLT asks Axis, StanC CEOs to be present on Dec 16,

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 19:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 19:41 IST
IL&FS: NCLT asks Axis, StanC CEOs to be present on Dec 16,

The Mumbai NCLT on Monday ordered the CEOs of Axis Bank and StanChart Bank to be personally present at the next hearing on December 16 in a case relating to the IL&FS fraud, failing which it threatened to get nonbailable warrants issued against them. An NCLT bench headed by Bhaskara Pantula Mohan issued the ultimatum while hearing a contempt petition against Amitabh Chaudhry and Zarin Daruwala of Axis Bank and StanChart India, respectively, for not being personally attending the hearings so far.

However, bank sources said they have never been directed by the tribunal to be present for the hearing and hinted at moving a review petition against the personal appearance of their CEOs. An Axis Bank spokesperson denied that that the bank is in contempt of the tribunal order as it has not recieved any such notice so far.

"The matter pertains to operations of accounts (held by IL&FS Financial Services' ex-MD Ramesh Bawa and his family) with our branch. The bank has high respect for all court/ tribunal orders. Bank denies the allegations and on receipt of the NCLT order, we will take appropriate steps," Axis Bank said in a statement to PTI. Similarly, Standard Chartered India spokesperson also said, "we are yet to receive the copy of the NCLT order. Upon review of the contents of the tribunal order, we will decide the way forward." The tribunal has fixed the next date of hearing on December 16 and asked Chaudhry and Daruwala to be present and noted that both these bankers never presented themselves before the bench since the issue surfaced last December.

The case relates to these banks allowing ex-head of ILFS Financial Services Ramesh Chandra Bawa and his family withdrawing money from their accounts with these banks and also accessing the lockers even after these accounts were frozen by the tribunal. But the banks had submitted that the particular transactions took place before they got the copy of the tribunal order freezing these accounts.

The tribunal froze these accounts on December 3, 2018. Following this, the contempt notices were issued these three after the corporate affairs ministry had alleged that the banks facilitated Bawa to withdraw/transfer money from their accounts to his wife Ashakiran and daughter Akansha, apart from letting him access the lockers.

On April 26, 2019, the NCLT issued contempt notices to Chaudhry and Daruwala. Later it also issued a similar contempt notice Bawa for not following its directions. The ministry also informed the tribunal that Bawa withdrew/ transferred Rs 1 crore and Rs 14 lakh from Axis Bank accounts in two instances violating the December 3, 2018 NCLT order freezing the accounts.

The ministry counsel had also said Bawa accessed his lockers with these bank four times since December 3. While freezing the accounts, the NCLT on December 3 had also restrained former directors of IL&FS Group from disposing of or creating any third-party rights on their properties..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Zidane says Real 'not looking for revenge' against PSG

Madrid, Nov 25 AFP Zinedine Zidane said that his Real Madrid side are not looking to get revenge when they host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday after a 3-0 defeat in France earlier in the group stage. Pressure mounted...

At least 7 dead as heavy rain hits France, Italy, Greece

Paris, Nov 25 AP Officially say at least seven people died as heavy rain slammed the Riviera coasts of France and Italy, trapping travellers in their cars, as well as parts of western Greece. Some roads remained closed Monday on the French ...

Global Gender Summit 2019 paves the way to immediately close gender gap

The 2019 Global Gender Summit, the first to be held on the continent, kicked off on Monday, November 25 with a strong call to surge ahead on gender issues and move from commitment to action.The African Development Bank has organized the nex...

Secret documents reveal how China mass detention camps work

The Chinese government has detained more than a million Uighurs, Kazakhs and other ethnic minorities for what it calls voluntary job training. But a newly revealed classified blueprint shows that the camps Beijing runs in Chinas far west ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019