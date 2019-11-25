Budweiser appoints Kartikeya Sharma as President - South Asia

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC, part of world's leading brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Group (AB InBev), on Monday announced appointment of Kartikeya Sharma as the President – South Asia as part of change in its executive leadership teams in South and East Asia business units. Sharma as President – South Asia succeeds Ben Verhaert who is now appointed as President – East Asia, a statement said.

The appointments are effective January 1, 2020. The current President of East Asia, Bruno Cosentino, will take on a new leadership role to support in Africa, it added.

Sharma has over 14 years of experience in marketing and business development, while Verhaert has been with the company for nearly two decades and worked in sales, logistics and business unit management.

