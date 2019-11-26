International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-Rail strike at Canada's largest railway hits exports, ripples further through economy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 03:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 03:39 IST
UPDATE 5-Rail strike at Canada's largest railway hits exports, ripples further through economy
Image Credit: Flickr

A prolonged strike at Canadian National Railway Co, the country's largest railroad, sent further shocks through the economy on Monday with grain shipments scuttled and layoffs planned at fertilizer producers and an auto shipment terminal. As Canada's biggest rail strike in a decade entered its seventh day, industry kept pressuring the government to intervene. Teamsters Canada, the union representing the 3,200 striking CN employees, said it was no closer to an agreement than when its members first hit picket lines.

Unifor labour union said 70 employees would be laid off effective Thursday at a Nova Scotia facility contracted by CN to handle vehicles shipped in and out of Canada. Meanwhile, frustrated farmers facing propane shortages dumped wet corn in front of the prime minister's local Quebec office and pleaded for the government to intervene.

Striking conductors and yard workers are demanding improved working conditions, including worker rest breaks. The federal government has sidestepped industry calls to force employees back to work, insisting collective bargaining is a quicker solution. "Every option (is) always on the table, but for the time being we hope that both parties will get to an agreement and that will be the fastest way," Canadian Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau told reporters in Saskatchewan.

Canada relies on CN and Canadian Pacific Railway to move products like crops, oil, potash, coal and other manufactured goods to ports and the United States. Industry figures show about half of Canada's exports move by rail, and economists have estimated a prolonged strike could eat into economic growth. A CN spokesman said company officials continue to negotiate and called for binding arbitration, a demand the union has rejected thus far.

VESSELS PILE UP

The strike left at least 35 vessels waiting at Canada's West Coast to load grain shipments, Mark Hemmes, president of Quorum Corp which monitors the movement of prairie grain for the Canadian government, told Reuters. Hemmes said many of the grain handling facilities at major ports on the West Coast are serviced only by CN.

Shipments from those ports supply international markets, including Asia. An association of Canadian exporters has declared event of delay, allowing members to avoid contract penalties due to circumstances outside their control.

Nutrien Ltd said it was preparing to shut down its largest potash mine, at Rocanville, Saskatchewan, for two weeks effective Dec. 2. The north shore of Port of Vancouver's Burrard Inlet is home to a major potash and coal export terminal as well as grain terminals operated by Cargill and Richardson International that are normally serviced only by CN.

A "trickle of cars" from CP was reaching the grain terminals, but they are "for all intents and purposes shut down," said Wade Sobkowich, executive director of the Western Grain Elevator Association. Cargill Ltd spokeswoman Connie Tamoto said the company had taken "mitigation measures" to ensure customer needs are met.

Richardson International did not respond to requests for comment. Around 300 farmers, angry at a shortage of propane they need to dry grain, gathered with a dozen tractors near Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's parliamentary office in Montreal on Monday to demand government action to end the strike. Some farmers held bags of grain and signs that read "To dry grain, you need propane."

CN is a key link in transporting propane to parts of Eastern Canada where it is also used to heat homes and hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

UPDATE 1-Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. judge backs House subpoena for ex-White House counsel's testimony

Former White House counsel Don McGahn must comply with a congressional subpoena seeking his testimony about President Donald Trumps efforts to impede the now-completed federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. electio...

Clashes, gunfire in Lebanon in second night of violence -state news agency

Clashes between supporters of Lebanons caretaker prime minister, Saad al-Hariri, and Shiite groups Hezbollah and Amal erupted into gunfire in Beirut late on Monday, state news agency NNA reported. The clashes marked the second consecutive n...

UPDATE 3-Australia's Westpac loses top two executives in money-laundering scandal

Australias Westpac Banking Corp said on Tuesday its CEO will step down and its chairman will bring forward his retirement as a money-laundering scandal rocks the countrys second-largest retail bank. The departures make Westpac the third of ...

Saints' Payton calls for three-person booth for PI reviews

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said on Monday that the NFL should have three officials in the replay booth for pass interference calls as opposed to just senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron. Paytons suggestion comes one da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019