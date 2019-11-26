Winter at Tantora: The countdown is on

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Latin Pop legends The Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo and disco stars Nile Rodgers and CHIC have been announced as the latest musical acts for season two of Winter at Tantora (December 19, 2019, to March 7, 2020). The international festival, which celebrates music, arts, culture, and heritage against the magnificent backdrop of AlUla is gearing up to host a world-class event that brings together artists from across the globe.

Multi-award-winning performers Lionel Richie and Craig David will take to the stage on February 28 whilst Jamiroquai will add to the disco, soul and funk vibes of Nile Rodgers and CHIC by joining them for the performance on January 24. The Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo will join the bill on February 21 and support the King of Latin Pop, Enrique Iglesias.

The event will also see international operatic quartet II Divo, as well as acclaimed tenor Andrea Bocelli, take the stage on January 17 and January 31 respectively. Classical music fans will also enjoy a treat with Greek pianist Yanni (February 7) and Egyptian composer Omar Khairat (December 27) returning to AlUla to perform amidst the grandeur of the 200,000-year-old site.

Capping off the classical line-up, the music of Beethoven will also echo across the majestic landscape of AlUla (2 - 4 January), to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the German composer's birth. The festival will also pay homage to its historic setting with the multi-media theatrical production Jameel Buthainah (February 14), a Caracalla dance performance.

Over the course of its history, the desert landscape of AlUla has been at the crossroads of the east and the west, playing a role as a host of diverse civilizations, from the Nabateans to the Romans. It is also home to millennia-worth of archeological treasures, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site - Hegra and the Hijaz Railway, the site of Lawrence of Arabia's infamous military incursion.

For fans short on time, the one-day gold, platinum, and diamond packages offer return flights from Riyadh or Jeddah, transportation around AlUla, a visit to a heritage site and reserved seating at the headline performance. Prices for the one-day packages start from 3,155 Saudi Riyal per person. Arts, culture and music lovers, from the region and around the globe can attend the festival by choosing an all-inclusive one-day or weekend package.

The weekend packages, divided into gold, platinum, and diamond based on budget, include two nights' accommodation, return flights from Riyadh or Jeddah, transportation around AlUla, excursions to heritage sites and reserved seating at the Maraya Concert Hall for headline performances. Prices for the weekend packages start from 6,600 Saudi Riyal per person. Weekend guests can also bolt-on themed experiences in line with their interests, such as AlUla from Above (adventure), Authentic AlUla (culture) and Gastronomy (cuisine).

Bookings for the weekend and one-day packages are now open on experiencealula.com, holidaysbysaudia.com or almosafer.com/en/winter-at-tantora. The array of additional activities and excursions also include the AlUla Balloon Festival (January 2 - 11), vintage aircraft flights, vintage car experiences, and the Fursan Endurance Race, the second-largest endurance horse race in the world (February 1).

The festival will also be adding events centered on sports and athletics as well as fashion, arts, and cuisine to its line-up.

