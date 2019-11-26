International Development News
Development News Edition

Winter at Tantora: The countdown is on

Latin Pop legends The Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo and disco stars Nile Rodgers and CHIC have been announced as the latest musical acts for season two of Winter at Tantora (December 19, 2019, to March 7, 2020).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 11:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 11:26 IST
Winter at Tantora: The countdown is on
The Gipsy Kings. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Latin Pop legends The Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo and disco stars Nile Rodgers and CHIC have been announced as the latest musical acts for season two of Winter at Tantora (December 19, 2019, to March 7, 2020). The international festival, which celebrates music, arts, culture, and heritage against the magnificent backdrop of AlUla is gearing up to host a world-class event that brings together artists from across the globe.

Multi-award-winning performers Lionel Richie and Craig David will take to the stage on February 28 whilst Jamiroquai will add to the disco, soul and funk vibes of Nile Rodgers and CHIC by joining them for the performance on January 24. The Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo will join the bill on February 21 and support the King of Latin Pop, Enrique Iglesias.

The event will also see international operatic quartet II Divo, as well as acclaimed tenor Andrea Bocelli, take the stage on January 17 and January 31 respectively. Classical music fans will also enjoy a treat with Greek pianist Yanni (February 7) and Egyptian composer Omar Khairat (December 27) returning to AlUla to perform amidst the grandeur of the 200,000-year-old site.

Capping off the classical line-up, the music of Beethoven will also echo across the majestic landscape of AlUla (2 - 4 January), to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the German composer's birth. The festival will also pay homage to its historic setting with the multi-media theatrical production Jameel Buthainah (February 14), a Caracalla dance performance.

Over the course of its history, the desert landscape of AlUla has been at the crossroads of the east and the west, playing a role as a host of diverse civilizations, from the Nabateans to the Romans. It is also home to millennia-worth of archeological treasures, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site - Hegra and the Hijaz Railway, the site of Lawrence of Arabia's infamous military incursion.

For fans short on time, the one-day gold, platinum, and diamond packages offer return flights from Riyadh or Jeddah, transportation around AlUla, a visit to a heritage site and reserved seating at the headline performance. Prices for the one-day packages start from 3,155 Saudi Riyal per person. Arts, culture and music lovers, from the region and around the globe can attend the festival by choosing an all-inclusive one-day or weekend package.

The weekend packages, divided into gold, platinum, and diamond based on budget, include two nights' accommodation, return flights from Riyadh or Jeddah, transportation around AlUla, excursions to heritage sites and reserved seating at the Maraya Concert Hall for headline performances. Prices for the weekend packages start from 6,600 Saudi Riyal per person. Weekend guests can also bolt-on themed experiences in line with their interests, such as AlUla from Above (adventure), Authentic AlUla (culture) and Gastronomy (cuisine).

Bookings for the weekend and one-day packages are now open on experiencealula.com, holidaysbysaudia.com or almosafer.com/en/winter-at-tantora. The array of additional activities and excursions also include the AlUla Balloon Festival (January 2 - 11), vintage aircraft flights, vintage car experiences, and the Fursan Endurance Race, the second-largest endurance horse race in the world (February 1).

The festival will also be adding events centered on sports and athletics as well as fashion, arts, and cuisine to its line-up. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Rossif Sutherland, Aaron Ashmore join thriller 'The Retreat'

Actors Rossif Sutherland and Aaron Ashmore are set to star in thriller The Retreat. The movie, to be directed by Pat Mills, features Tommie-Amber Pirie and Sarah Allen, as a lesbian couple being pursued by militant serial killers while on w...

Hong Kong to re-open Cross-Harbor Tunnel on Wednesday after protests

Hong Kong authorities will re-open the Cross-Harbor Tunnel on Wednesday morning, a senior official said, restoring a major transit link connecting two sides of the city.The tunnel, which links Hong Kong island to the Kowloon peninsula, was ...

IIM Lucknow team wins 4th season of Samsung E.D.G.E. Campus Program

Skyforce, a team from IIM Lucknow won the fourth season of Samsung E.D.G.E. Campus Program that saw the participation of 3,873 students 1,291 teams from 18 leading institutes from all across the country.This year, Samsungs unique pan India ...

Billie Eilish is Billboard's 2019 Woman of the Year

Singer Billie Eilish will be honoured as Billboards 2019 Woman of the Year on December 12. According to The Hollywood Reporter, pop star Taylor Swift will also be honoured at Billboards event, receiving the inaugural Woman of the Decade awa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019