Maruti's Alto crosses 38 lakh sales milestone

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 11:43 IST
  • Created: 26-11-2019 11:43 IST
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said its popular entry level small car Alto has crossed 38 lakh sales milestone. Launched in 2000, Alto crossed the 10 lakh sales mark in 2008 and in 2012 it reached the 20 lakh milestone. In 2016, the model crossed 30 lakh sales, the company said in a statement.

It has been India's best-selling car for 15 consecutive years, Maruti Suzuki added. "Alto has been the preferred choice for entry car buyers due to several factors like its compact design, easy maneuverability, high fuel efficiency, updated safety features etc, while maintaining the affordability," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

This year the company introduced BS6 compliant version of the Alto with a fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/litre, adding safety features such as air bags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic brake force distribution system (EBD), reverse parking sensor, speed alert system and seat belt reminder for both driver and co-driver to comply with new safety and emission regulations. The model is currently available at a price range of Rs 2.89 lakh to Rs 4.09 lakh across variants with CNG fuel option.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

