International Development News
Development News Edition

Tejas Networks enters into strategic pact with BEL, bags orders worth Rs 60 crore

Tejas Networks said on Tuesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with defence solution provider Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 11:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 11:53 IST
Tejas Networks enters into strategic pact with BEL, bags orders worth Rs 60 crore
With 349 patents filed, Tejas ranks among top 10 suppliers in global optical aggregation segment. Image Credit: ANI

Tejas Networks said on Tuesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with defence solution provider Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL). The deal covers strategic cooperation covering the use of Tejas' optical transmission, access and data-switching products for domestic and export markets by jointly capitalising on the emerging opportunities in defence communication, strategic communication, smart city, homeland security, metro and state network projects under the Make-in-India programme.

Tejas said it recently received purchase orders totalling over Rs 60 crore from BEL for supply and services of its optical and data networking equipment for various projects which include the Kerala Fibre Optic Network, defence communication networks and smart city projects. BEL's Director for Marketing Anandi Ramalingam said communication technology is becoming a critical part of defence systems and having an indigenous eco-system is important to address long-term strategic needs.

She said BEL has proven capabilities in delivering projects that require complex electronic system design, engineering and production while Tejas is strong in R&D-led, high-technology product development for optical and data communication. "We expect to create a strong indigenous R&D-driven eco-system, which will reduce our dependence on foreign technology and boost high-value, indigenous electronics manufacturing within the country in line with the Make in India programme," added Ramalingam.

Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks, said the partnership will enable the company to offer modern optical transmission, access and data-switching products for turnkey projects in India and internationally. "It will also diversify our customer base across a wider set of networking applications and domains," he said in a statement.

Tejas designs, develops and sells networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Its products utilise programmable, software-defined hardware architecture with a common software code-base that delivers seamless upgrades of new features and technology standards. Tejas Networks is ranked among top 10 suppliers in the global optical aggregation segment and has filed over 349 patents.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

'Godzilla vs. Kong' to release in November 2020

Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures Godzilla vs. Kong will now hit the theatres on November 20, 2020. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film was earlier scheduled to release on March 13, 2020.Adam Wingard is attached as the director o...

How LVMH's whirlwind courtship sealed $16 billion Tiffany deal

Tiffany was codenamed Tea and LVMH was Latte in the whirlwind talks that led to the U.S. jeweller being taken over by the French luxury group for more than 16 billion, in homage to the famed film Breakfast at Tiffanys. The monikers were an ...

President says all should abide by constitutional morality

President Ram Nath Kovind onTuesday said all three organs of the state, persons holdingconstitutional posts, members of civil society and citizensshould abide by constitutional moralityAddressing joint sitting of Parliament to markConstitut...

UP: Two nabbed for sending money made through fraud lotteries to Pakistani handlers

The Noida unit of the Anti-Terrorist Squad ATS has arrested two men, who were duping Indian citizens through fraud lotteries to allegedly send money to their Pakistani handlers. The accused have been identified as Jai Prakash Ruhela, a nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019