Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. Appoints Angela Brav as President, Hertz International

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: HTZ) announced that Angela Brav has joined the company as President of Hertz's International division.

Brav, a respected spokesperson for the travel industry, brings 25 years of executive experience with InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) in multiple operational and strategic roles in the U.S. and Europe. Most recently as CEO of IHG's European Region, she led the successful turnaround of that business by elevating and leveraging brand, distribution, franchise and technology opportunities. She is based at the car rental company's international headquarters near London, UK., and will report to Hertz President & CEO, Kathryn Marinello.

"Angela brings a proven track record of shaping growth strategy, demonstrating multi-brand capabilities, developing franchise portfolios and exhibiting innovative thought leadership all of which are central to our continued success," said Marinello. "She shares our passion for elevating the customer experience and investing in and developing her teams. She is a strong addition to our leadership team with a focus on strategic, long-term planning for the international business."

