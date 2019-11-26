International Development News
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. Appoints Angela Brav as President, Hertz International

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 12:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 12:02 IST
LONDON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: HTZ) announced that Angela Brav has joined the company as President of Hertz's International division.

Brav, a respected spokesperson for the travel industry, brings 25 years of executive experience with InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) in multiple operational and strategic roles in the U.S. and Europe. Most recently as CEO of IHG's European Region, she led the successful turnaround of that business by elevating and leveraging brand, distribution, franchise and technology opportunities. She is based at the car rental company's international headquarters near London, UK., and will report to Hertz President & CEO, Kathryn Marinello.

"Angela brings a proven track record of shaping growth strategy, demonstrating multi-brand capabilities, developing franchise portfolios and exhibiting innovative thought leadership all of which are central to our continued success," said Marinello. "She shares our passion for elevating the customer experience and investing in and developing her teams. She is a strong addition to our leadership team with a focus on strategic, long-term planning for the international business."

About Hertz

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 10,200 company-owned, licensee and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized in the world. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through its specialty collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen, operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets, and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com.

