International Development News
Development News Edition

BuildNext plans 25 experience centres by next fiscal: Official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 15:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 15:55 IST
BuildNext plans 25 experience centres by next fiscal: Official

BuildNext, an IT-enabled construction service provider, is planning to increase its experience centres to 25 from the existing 10 across the country, a top official said on Tuesday. Pan-India expansion of BuildNext is on the cards with primary focus on Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, founder of the Kerala-based startup Gopikrishnan V said at a press conference here.

"We are aiming to take the total number of experience centres to 25 by the end of the next fiscal, he said. BuildNext manages and operates virtual reality-enabled experience centres to provide unparalleled customer experience in the construction industry.

The company has a fully-functional experience centre in Banjara Hills here and the second one near the Hitech city is expected to be launched shortly, Gopikrishnan said. Foreseeing construction boom in Hyderabad and nearby towns, BuildNext aims to open four or five experience centres in Telangana by end-2020 and the firm expects a turnover of over Rs 100 crore within the first year of operations in the state, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Fadnavis quits as CM ahead of SC-ordered floor test, admits he has no majority

In another dramatic twist to the month-long Maharashtra political saga, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday resigned as chief minister ahead of the floor test, admitting he does not have the numbers shortly after his deputy and NCP lead...

Denmark offers to lead NATO training mission in Iraq from 2021

Denmark offered to take over Canadas leadership of NATOs non-combat training mission in Iraq from the end of 2020 until mid-2022, the Danish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.With the contribution, we will be able to deliver a...

India's Constitution unique and strong unifying force: envoy

Indias Constitution is a very unique document that acts as a strong unifying central force, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri said on Tuesday as the embassy observed the 70th anniversary of adopting the Constitution. The Constit...

Delhi: Protest by differently-abled people at Mandi House leads to traffic jams

Motorists in the city had a harrowing time on Tuesday as differently-abled people who had applied for group D jobs with the railways staged a protest at Mandi House, leading to massive traffic snarls in and around central Delhi. The protest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019