BuildNext plans 25 experience centres by next fiscal: Official

BuildNext, an IT-enabled construction service provider, is planning to increase its experience centres to 25 from the existing 10 across the country, a top official said on Tuesday. Pan-India expansion of BuildNext is on the cards with primary focus on Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, founder of the Kerala-based startup Gopikrishnan V said at a press conference here.

"We are aiming to take the total number of experience centres to 25 by the end of the next fiscal, he said. BuildNext manages and operates virtual reality-enabled experience centres to provide unparalleled customer experience in the construction industry.

The company has a fully-functional experience centre in Banjara Hills here and the second one near the Hitech city is expected to be launched shortly, Gopikrishnan said. Foreseeing construction boom in Hyderabad and nearby towns, BuildNext aims to open four or five experience centres in Telangana by end-2020 and the firm expects a turnover of over Rs 100 crore within the first year of operations in the state, he added..

